National Nuggets

KIIT student found dead

BHUBANESWAR, April1: A third-year BTech student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar’s Mancheswar area, police said on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Arnab Mukherjee, a resident of West Bengal’s Bankura district. His body was found lying on the ground near an under-construction multi-storey building on Monday night, a police officer said.The deceased student was staying in one of the KIIT hostels, and it was not immediately clear why he had gone to Mancheswar area, he said.“We are probing into the circumstances leading to the student’s death,” police, said. The police are examining CCTV footage, questioning hostel mates, and analysing call records to gather more details, sources said. (PTI)

Woman ‘gangraped’ in Telangana, 7 held

HYDERABAD, April 1: Seven persons were apprehended for allegedly raping a woman in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.The incident allegedly happened in Urkondapeta village on Saturday when the woman along with her husband went there for a temple darshan and stayed on the premises, they said.When the woman went to attend nature’s call, the accused forcibly took her to an isolated place near the temple and allegedly raped her in the bushes on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, even as they tied her husband to a tree when he went to her rescue, police had said.After initiating investigation in the case, police took seven persons into custody. The accused including an electrician, an auto-driver and two cooks are involved in extortion cases booked earlier, a police official said. (PTI)

Teacher held for sexually harassing male students

LATUR, (MH) April 1: A teacher of a government-run school in Maharashtra’s Latur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing male students, police said on Tuesday.Based on a complaint, the police registered a case last week under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused teacher, an official said.He said the school’s principal lodged the complaint following an internal inquiry.The probe revealed that the teacher had allegedly sexually harassed 12-year-old boys between October 2024 and January 2025, the official said. (PTI)