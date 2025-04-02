Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Trump to unveil tariff plan today

By: Agencies

Washington, April 1: US President Donald Trump will unveil a new tariff plan on April 2, which he has dubbed “Liberation Day,” in his first Rose Garden press conference of his second term, CNN reported.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Monday that the full cabinet will be present for the event, but specifics of the plan remain uncertain as Trump and his administration have floated multiple, sometimes conflicting, proposals in recent weeks. (ANI)

Israel Embassy shares Ghibli showcasing PM Modi-Netanyahu friendship
NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

