Wednesday, April 2, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Two women Maoists killed in encounter near tiger reserve in MP

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Bhopal, April 2: Two Maoists have been neutralised in a major encounter near the Kanha Tiger Reserve in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. According to police sources, both individuals were women and had been involved in nefarious Maoist activities.

A significant cache of weapons was recovered from the location. The Director General of Police, Kailash Makwana, confirmed the incident on his X handle, stating, “Two female Naxalites were killed in a police-Naxalite encounter this morning under the jurisdiction of Bichhiya police station in Mandla district.

Recovered items include an SLR rifle, another rifle, a wireless set, and various daily-use items. The search operation is still underway.” The encounter took place around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the forests of Mundidadar and Ganheridadar within the Bichhiya police station area, police sources said. During the ongoing search operation, authorities recovered an SLR rifle, a “Bharmar” gun, a wireless set, and other daily-use items from the site. Senior police officers are currently heading to the location.

Authorities had earlier received intelligence about the presence of Maoists near Parsatola within the Kanha Tiger Reserve area. Acting upon this information, security forces were deployed in the morning, police sources said, adding, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the police and the Naxalites, resulting in the deaths of two woman Maoists.

Bodies of both the Maoists have been recovered. The search operation in the area remains active, and security forces have so far recovered weapons and the bodies of the two Maoists. On February 19, four women Maoists were killed during an encounter in the Gadhi police station area of the Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. All of them were members of the Kanha Bhoramdev AB Division Khatiya Morcha Dalam. Among them was Asha, who had a reward of Rs12 lakh on her head.

IANS

Previous article
‘Historic day’, says Rijiju ahead of introduction of Waqf Amendment Bill in LS
Next article
‘Today’s voting on bill will decide which party is secular’, Kapil Sibal slams govt on Waqf

Related articles

Disaster

Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Guwahati, April 2:  The normal course of life of common people is severely affected when human elephant conflict...
Business

Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

New Delhi, April 2: The government has received a record Rs 74,016 crore as dividends from Central public...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Over 100 hospitalised after eating contaminated street food

Dhaka, April 2: Over 100 people, including children, in Bangladesh fell severely ill after eating contaminated street food...
NATIONAL

Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi for medical treatment as health deteriorates

Patna, April 2: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was flown to New Delhi for medical examination and treatment...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Disaster 0
Guwahati, April 2:  The normal course of life of...

Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

Business 0
New Delhi, April 2: The government has received a...

Bangladesh: Over 100 hospitalised after eating contaminated street food

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 2: Over 100 people, including children, in...
Load more

Popular news

Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Disaster 0
Guwahati, April 2:  The normal course of life of...

Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs

Business 0
New Delhi, April 2: The government has received a...

Bangladesh: Over 100 hospitalised after eating contaminated street food

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 2: Over 100 people, including children, in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge