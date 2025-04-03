Thursday, April 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

US tariffs give India a definitive edge over China in key sectors

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 3: The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US will undoubtedly hit all countries but Indian exporters may emerge stronger as rivals, mainly, China faces steeper duties as high as 65 per cent and even beyond.

For India, the additional 27 per cent tariff places it in the lower half of targeted countries, creating opportunities beyond traditional export sectors like engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewellery, textiles, and apparel.

“The tariffs could also shift competitiveness in India’s favour in sectors where other regional exporters are more severely impacted. To maximise this advantage, India must not only negotiate with the US to maintain market access but also collaborate with FTA partners in Asia to restructure supply chains and seize new opportunities,” said Agneshwar Sen, Trade Policy Leader, EY India.

In the last fiscal year (FY 2023–24), India exported electronics worth $10 billion to the US. The ICEA estimates the potential to grow this figure to $80 billion annually across diverse electronics product categories in the coming years, contingent upon sustained policy support and a conducive tariff regime, with bilateral trade crossing $100 billion.

According to experts, while US tariffs will have some impact, India could benefit as China’s cumulative tariffs, including previous tariff actions, range from 54 per cent to as high as 154 per cent, and Vietnam faces 46 per cent. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, said the genuine long-term inflection point for India’s electronics trade with the US lies in the swift and successful conclusion of a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

According to Saurabh Agarwal, Partner and Automotive Tax Leader, EY India, India’s electric vehicle sector has a prime opportunity to capture a larger share of the US market, especially in the budget car segment.

“China’s 2023 auto and component exports to the US stood at $17.99 billion, while India’s were only $2.1 billion in 2024, highlighting the potential for growth,” he mentioned. To accelerate this, the government should enhance the PLI scheme by including more auto components, opening it to new players, and extending it by two years, said experts.

IANS

Previous article
Elevating relations to Strategic Partnership, India and Thailand sign agreements in key sectors
Next article
NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th...
NATIONAL

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for...
NATIONAL

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) on Thursday urged both Central...
INTERNATIONAL

Elevating relations to Strategic Partnership, India and Thailand sign agreements in key sectors

Bangkok, April 3: India and Thailand on Thursday agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

Popular news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge