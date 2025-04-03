Thursday, April 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Waqf Bill will open new avenues for development of Muslim: Danish Ansari

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Lucknow, April 3: Uttar Pradesh Minority Affairs Minister Danish Ansari on Thursday claimed that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will open new avenues for the development of Muslims.

Talking to IANS, he pointed out positive changes the Bill will usher in the lives of Muslims, who celebrated its passage in the Lok Sabha with the distribution of sweets. He shared that if the said Bill becomes legislation, it will ensure proper auditing of the Waqf Board, remove encroachments and lead to representation of the Pasmanda Muslims in the board, benefiting the community.

“This bill was the need of the hour and will stop people who occupied properties of the Waqf, considered God’s property, as their personal and misused it,” the Minister further said. Launching a scathing attack at the opposition leaders, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Akbaruddin Owaisi, who said the day of the Waqf Amendment Bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha will be remembered as a ‘Black Day’ and it is unconstitutional, Ansari said these people cannot see development of Pasmanda Muslims.

Claiming “mismanagement” of Waqf properties, he said: “All such properties in the country are valued at Rs 1.25 lakh crore, which should generate a revenue of over Rs 1,250 crore annually. But currently, it is generating only Rs 150 crore in revenue. Around Rs 1,100 crore is going into whose pockets.”

“The right amount of revenue could have led to the opening of more than 800 colleges every year for Muslim youths, 300 hospitals and hundreds of skill development centres,” he further said. Sharing the data of Waqf properties in few districts of Uttar Pradesh, Ansari said: “In every district of Uttar Pradesh, there are thousands of Waqf properties, Bijnor (4697), Balrampur (4,248), Moradabad (3295) Lucknow (3072), Muzaffarnagar (3606), Aligarh (1400) and Kasganj (575).”

Ansari urged Muslims of the area to inspect how many such places have been transformed into charitable properties. Hailing the amendment, he said: “It was needed for a Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood this and dedicated it for the welfare of Muslims. Modi government is following Allah’s will, but a section of people are trying to manipulate Muslims.”

IANS

Previous article
US calculation inflates India’s tariffs on American goods: Bernstein
Next article
Myanmar hit by 66 aftershocks following deadly earthquake

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th...
NATIONAL

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for...
NATIONAL

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) on Thursday urged both Central...
NATIONAL

US tariffs give India a definitive edge over China in key sectors

New Delhi, April 3: The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US will undoubtedly hit all countries but Indian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

Popular news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge