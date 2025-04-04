Friday, April 4, 2025
HYC not allow recruitment of nurses by NEIGRIMS over unsatisfactory female-to-male ratio

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 4: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) announced on Friday that they will not allow NEIGRIHMS to proceed with its recruitment process to fill nursing positions, as it failed to follow the 80:20 female-to-male ratio, resulting in an unfair selection of male candidates from outside the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with NEIGRIHMS Director Prof. Nalin Mehta and other institute officials, HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem stated that the director assured them they would reach out to the Ministry again to implement the 80:20 female-to-male ratio, as such a provision is currently absent in NEIGRIHMS’s recruitment rules.

Synrem mentioned that they plan to wait, as the deadline for candidates to submit applications for the nursing positions is April 20.

He expressed hope that they would receive feedback from the director on their demand before the deadline.

Additionally, he noted that NEIGRIHMS had promised to establish examination centers within Meghalaya for local candidates.

It should be noted that the HYC leaders had met with the director to seek further clarification regarding a letter they had received from him addressing their four-point demand.

Previous article
PM Modi urges Bangladesh’s Yunus to avoid rhetoric, protect minorities
Next article
Manipur: First tripartite talks between Meitei, Kuki-Zo, MHA in Delhi tomorrow

