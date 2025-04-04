National Nuggets

BJP MP calls for renaming of Delhi roads after Hindu, Sikh icons

New Delhi, April 3: BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar on Thursday urged the government to rename roads like Babar Road and Tughlak Road after Hindu kings. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chahar pointed out that several roads in the Lutyen’s Zone were named after Mughal rulers. Babar Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Humayun Road, Dara Shikoh Road are named after “Muslim invaders” and the government should change them after Hindu kings and icons, he said. These roads should be named after Rana Sanga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharaj Suraj Mal, Shivaji Maharaj, and Hemu Vikramaditya, he demanded. (PTI)

Seniors assault Class 6 student in school hostel

Baripada, April 3: A class 6 student was allegedly assaulted by seniors in the school hostel in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Basipitha SSD High School, a government educational institution, in the Khunta area of the district in February. However, the matter came to light when Manoranjan Behera of Bhugudakata village lodged a complaint at Khunta police station stating that his son got injuries in the attack by senior students. (PTI)

Home Guard jawan found dead

Amethi, April 3: A 56-year-old Home Guard jawan was found dead at the judicial sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) residence here, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Raj Kishore, who was found dead on Wednesday, was a resident of Paniyar in the Gauriganj police station area. He was posted on duty at the residence of SDM (Judicial) Mohammad Aslam, police said. “The cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received,” the SHO said. (PTI)

Case against man for killing cow

Jalna, April 3: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a cow in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after it refused to be milked, an official said. The man, resident of Jamwadi village, was attempting to milk the cow on Tuesday when it kicked him. He then picked up a spade and struck the cow on its head, resulting in its immediate death, the official from Tehsil police station said. After receiving information about the incident, members of some cow vigilante groups and Bajrang Dal activists went to the spot, he said. (PTI)