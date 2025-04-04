Waqf and more

With the Lok Sabha passing the Waqf bill and the Rajya Sabha set to do so by manipulated support from nominated / independent members, the die is cast for major changes in the present religious land/property management system for the Muslims across the country. Prima facie, such reforms should not be discouraged, and not simply be limited to one religion alone. The intentions of the Modi government might be to set things right, but the apprehensions of Muslims are justified to the extent that the BJP – an adjunct of the RSS – has often been suspected of having an anti-Muslim mindset. The bill, once passed by both houses, would go for presidential signature and become law. Yet, uncertainties remain. The DMK has threatened to move the Supreme Court; and Mamata Banerjee has assured Muslims that the opposition would scrap the law if and when they get power at the Centre. The good side of the present endeavour should not however be lost sight of.

Waqf involves huge properties under the control of the Muslim religious heads, all of which had been given as donations by rich members of the community in the past, or by other entities, and can be used only for religion-related purposes. Yet, corrupt practices have creeped into the system. Waqf boards hold nearly one lakh acres of land and immovable properties therein with an estimated value of 1.2 trillion rupees, as per government estimates. Large parts of these have been encroached upon or grabbed mostly by influential Muslims themselves – as is also the case with properties of Hindu shrines. Christians being a more disciplined community, such loss of properties might be less, if any. Criticism is that the proposed law grants the central government undue powers to control the management of these boards and determine whether a property is qualified to be called waqf. Worse, a move is to include two non-Muslims on each of the waqf boards that manages these properties. This could be a major worry to Muslims, also as outsiders have no role in the running of religious institutions of Hindus or other communities.

With PM Modi surviving on support from the JDU and Telugu Desam for his government’s continuation and for passage of bills in Parliament, their support was sought and received. However, they have made sure that the new law would not have retrospective effect – meaning no one can come and stake claim for these properties based on their past whims. The new law would guarantee as much. The government claims its aim is only to improve the management of waqf properties and their registration process. Some 14 changes recommended by JDU and TD have been incorporated into the bill. In all fairness, the BJP-led government’s obsessions should not limit itself to the unruly style of functioning of the wakf boards, but also of the Hindu religious institutions that are no better when it comes to mismanagement or loot of precious temple funds across the board.