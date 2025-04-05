Embrace discipline & courage: Western Command chief urges students

Kasauli, April 5: Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, Western Command, on Saturday, urged students to embrace discipline, courage and a sense of purpose in their lives. Addressing students, educators, authors, military veterans and literary enthusiasts, General Wadhwa, while appreciating the smooth conduct of two day-long event Military Literature Festival at The Lawrence School in Sanawar, said a literature festival is not merely about stories and narration of wars or battles but the soul of a nation which reflects the courage of our soldiers.

“Sanawar has a proud legacy of producing leaders and patriots. Today, more than ever, our nation needs young minds who are not only academically strong but also driven by values, integrity and service,” he said.

Drawing parallels between military life and student life, General Wadhwa highlighted how qualities like perseverance, leadership and resilience are essential in both arenas. He encouraged students to rise above challenges, dream big and work relentlessly toward their goals to fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On the sidelines of the lit festival, a special book fair was organised, showcasing a diverse collection of literature centered around military themes. The fair featured books authored by veterans, war historians and defense experts, offering deep insights into the lives, sacrifices, and experiences of armed forces personnel.

Simultaneously, war veteran Colonel Bobby Grewal delivered an engaging talk on the Battle of Basantar, one of the biggest tank confrontations of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. His vivid recounting of the bravery, strategy and sacrifices of the brave hearts, including many alumni of Sanawar, captivated the audience, particularly the students who listened with keen interest and gained valuable insights into India’s military history.

The lecture was followed by the Basantar Memorial Inter-School English Declamation Contest and a Poetry Composition Contest that was well participated in by top schools across the country.

IANS