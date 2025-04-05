Preparation on for Shad Sajer Festival at Mawjong

Nongpoh, April 5: Raid Nonglyngdoh, one of the traditional administrative units in Ri Bhoi District known for preserving indigenous customs and heritage—from age-old rituals and folk dances to traditional music—has announced preparations for the 17th annual Shad Sajer Festival to be held at the sacred forest (Khlaw Kyntang) in Mawjong village of Ri Bhoi District.

Speaking to the media at the festival site, Sensi Lyngdoh, the Lyngdoh Raid Nonglyngdoh, and Liandar Nongshli, the Pator, stated that the festival is being organized as part of a continuing effort to preserve and promote ancestral traditions for future generations.

The organizers have extended an open invitation to the public—particularly to the people of Raid Nonglyngdoh—to witness the rituals and cultural festivities in person. The event will take place on April 12, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh attending as the Chief Guest.