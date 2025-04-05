Saturday, April 5, 2025
RTI reply: Delhi BJP questions Rs 1 lakh per day spent on Kejriwal’s old bungalow

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 5: Calling former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “Master of Corruption”, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday shared RTI documents suggesting that the AAP National Convenor spent Rs 29.56 crore between March 31, 2015, and December 27, 2022 on maintenance of his official bungalow in north Delhi.

“The scams perpetrated by Kejriwal are not coming to an end. We will ask the Delhi government to inquire how almost Rs 1 lakh per day was spent on the maintenance of his bungalow. We also want every penny to be recovered,” Sachdeva told IANS.

He said that Kejriwal has been avoiding the media since his defeat in Delhi elections but he will have to face these thorny questions on corruption. “The people of Delhi expect him to come forward and clarify what exactly was so deficient in his bungalow that Rs 31 lakh per month was needed for its maintenance,” he said.

“An annual maintenance expenditure of Rs 3.69 crore on a government bungalow clearly indicates the royal level of upkeep that Kejriwal maintained, or there may be corruption at play in this as well,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief highlighted that this expenditure was done only on the general repairs, sewage, electricity, and structural work of Kejriwal’s old government bungalow located on Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines area.

Sachdeva said that a citizen from Maharashtra filed an RTI application seeking details on the maintenance expenses for the general wear and tear, sewage, electricity, and structural work of Kejriwal’s old residence bungalow between 2015 and 2022.

“The Delhi government responded on December 29, 2023, providing a breakdown of the expenditures. The figures revealed in the RTI reply expose Kejriwal’s extravagant lifestyle and the corruption in government works,” he said.

Sachdeva said in Delhi where one can build a 250-300 sq. yard bungalow for Rs 3-4 crore, the cost of maintenance for Kejriwal’s bungalow at Rs 3.69 crore annually is astonishing. The Delhi BJP chief also hit out at AAP leader and former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in the liquor scam.

“We will seek a CBI probe against Sisodia for his corruption in the education sector as well. We will also expose the AAP government’s collusion with private schools,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur: Tripartite talks between Meitei, Kuki-Zo, MHA remain ‘inconclusive’
Next article
I-league 2024-25: Shillong Lajong, Delhi FC end season with a goalless draw

