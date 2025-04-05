Sri Lanka confers its highest honour for global leaders on PM Modi

Colombo, April 5: In a grand recognition of his efforts to strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday conferred with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana, the island nation’s highest civilian honour for Heads of State and Government.

The prestigious award was presented by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a joint press briefing in Colombo. Instituted specifically to honour global leaders of nations maintaining friendly relations with Sri Lanka, the award reflects a deep appreciation of their solidarity and goodwill towards the Sri Lankan people.

“I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon PM Modi the highest Sri Lanka honour — Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana,” President Dissanayake said. “Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour. This is what we firmly believe,” he added.

In his remarks, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude, saying the honour was not just a personal recognition but one for 140 crore Indians. “To be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Dissanayake is not just an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians… I thank the President, the government of Sri Lanka, and the people here,” he said.

PM Modi added that the honour stands as a testament to the long-standing relationship and deep-rooted friendship between the two neighbouring nations. The Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana medal, specially designed to recognise extraordinary friendships on the global stage, symbolises the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of both countries.

The Dharma Chakra represents their common Buddhist legacy, while the Pun Kalasa — a ceremonial vessel with rice sheaves — signifies prosperity and renewal. The Navarathna, or nine precious gems within a lotus-encircled globe, epitomises the enduring India-Sri Lanka bond.

This award marks the 22nd international recognition bestowed on PM Modi by a foreign country, underlining his growing stature as a global statesman committed to regional peace, development, and spiritual diplomacy. President Dissanayake, hailing India and Sri Lanka’s ties, said, “Sri Lanka and India share more than just geographical proximity. We have similar aspirations as governments, and we deeply appreciate all these engagements, which we consider to be of historic significance.”

He emphasised the strong cultural and historical foundation of the relationship, adding, “We are neighbours with deep historical, religious and cultural ties that go back over a long period of time and our time-tested relationship is built on shared values, mutual respect and common interests.”

Highlighting cooperation across sectors, both leaders virtually inaugurated several key bilateral projects, including the Sampur Solar Power Project and a Temperature-Controlled Agriculture Warehouse in Dambulla. A series of Memoranda of Understanding were also exchanged to deepen collaboration in areas such as energy, digital transformation, and trilateral cooperation.

Among the key MoUs exchanged were the implementation of HVDC interconnection for power import/export, the sharing of successful digital solutions for digital transformation, trilateral MoU between India, Sri Lanka and the UAE for developing Trincomalee as an energy hub.

India’s financial assistance to Sri Lanka continues to make a significant impact, reaching all 25 districts of the island nation. The cumulative financial aid extended by India, including emergency support, totals approximately $7 billion, with grant assistance accounting for $780 million.

Over the past decade, more than 40 developmental projects have been completed under grants totalling nearly $265 million. Indian investments also play a vital role in Sri Lanka’s economic landscape, with the overall investment portfolio surpassing $2 billion. The conferring of the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana award comes as a powerful symbol of shared destinies, spiritual kinship, and a vision for progress rooted in mutual respect and trust between the two nations.

