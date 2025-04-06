Shad Suk Mynsiem: A Celebration of Khasi Indigenous Faith, Culture, and Heritage

By Badarishisha Kharwanlang

The Khasi people who follow the indigenous faith have always upheld a deep-rooted belief in U Blei, the khasi word coined with the Supreme Creator, who governs all aspects of life. This spiritual connection forms the foundation of the Khasi indigenous faith, which has been practiced since ancient times. More than just a belief system, it is a way of life, passed down through oral traditions, moral teachings, and cultural expressions. Among these, Shad Suk Mynsiem stands as one of the most sacred observances of the Khasi indigenous faith.

Unlike major world religions, which rely on sacred scriptures, Khasi spirituality has been preserved through ancestral wisdom and ritual practices and its core values are deeply embedded in everyday life, guiding individuals toward righteous living (Kamai Ϊa Ka Hok). The Shad Suk Mynsiem dance, performed exclusively by adherents of the

Khasi indigenous faith, reflects these spiritual principles, symbolising purity, gratitude, and the harmonious balance of life.

The Historical Foundation

In 1886, during a visit to Shillong, John Herbert Roberts, Lord Clwyd, described the sound of Khasi drums as wild and otherworldly, while likening the fervent cries of the crowd to the howling of dogs. Decades later, in 1907, (Late) Rash Mohon Roy Nongrum voiced deep concern over religious conversion, lamenting their impact on Khasi self-respect and moral teachings. That same year, the Seng Khasi intensified efforts to preserve Khasi cultural and musical heritage, successfully collecting traditional Khasi drums and musical instruments.

By 1910, a resolution affirming its commitment to safeguarding Khasi customs and traditions, with dance playing a central role. This culminated in the first official dance at Madan Weiking on April 14 &15, 1911. In 1912, the significance of this sacred observance was formally articulated, and it was given the name “Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem”—”The Dance of the Blissful Heart” (Late Kynpham Sing). This name encapsulated the essence of the festival: an expression of joy, gratitude, and devotion to “U Blei”.

During British rule, Christian missionaries introduced new religious influences, leading to a significant transformation in Khasi society. Yet, despite these external pressures, Shad Suk Mynsiem remains deeply rooted in the rituals and beliefs of the Khasi indigenous faith.

Through the unwavering efforts of the Seng Khasi, Shad Suk Mynsiem evolved beyond a cultural tradition to become a sacred religious observance. Over the decades, it has remained a cornerstone of Khasi identity, standing as a powerful symbol of faith, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Khasi people.

The Sacred Significance

Observed annually in April, during the sowing season, Shad Suk Mynsiem is an expression of gratitude to “U Blei Trai Kynrad”, the Supreme Creator. As one of the most revered religious observances of the Khasi indigenous faith, it offers thanksgiving for life’s blessings, abundant harvests, and divine protection. The dance embodies the Khasi philosophy of living with purity, truth, and righteousness—values deeply ingrained in their spirituality. More than a celebration, Shad Suk Mynsiem fosters communal unity and reinforces the importance of harmony within society and with nature.

Rooted in religious rites and ceremonies, Shad Suk Mynsiem was traditionally performed as the concluding ritual of various sacred observances. These included Ka ‘Thep Mawbah’ (the burial of a clan’s bones in the cairn), rituals commemorating significant events and the erection of monoliths, among others. The significance of this sacred dance is echoed in historical records, including the speech of (Late) Sip Charan Roy at Seng Khasi Hall, Mawkhar, in 1911. As noted in the centenary souvenir Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem, he spoke of the profound connection between mother and child, drawing a parallel to the nurturing bond between the Khasi people and their traditions, particularly in the wake of the U Lum Weiking case in Jaiaw, Shillong.

On the morning of the dance, participating families prepare meticulously for the occasion. Before donning their ceremonial attire, an elder offers a short prayer, invoking blessings for a smooth and undisturbed performance.

The three-day festival formally begins with a solemn thanksgiving prayer at Seng Khasi Hall, where male dancers, dressed in full ceremonial regalia, stand in formation, gripping swords and ‘Symphiah’ (hair whisks) as an elder leads the invocation. This prayer seeks divine blessings not only for the participants but for the Khasi race as a whole. Participants bow three times in reverence before the male dancers raise their swords and symphiah (hair-whisks), moving them in synchronised rhythm. With spirited shouts of ‘Hoi, Hoi, Hoi!’, they invoke strength, devotion, and resilience, followed by the emphatic raising of their whisks as they proclaim ‘Kiw!’ three times—

a powerful declaration of courage and unity. Only after this sacred rite does the procession set forth to Madan Weiking, where the dance unfolds—a powerful affirmation that Shad Suk Mynsiem is far more than a cultural event; it is a profound act of faith, devotion, and ancestral reverence. The first day, known as ‘Noh Kjat’, serves as a prelude to the grand dance that unfolds over the next two days.

Tradition, Symbolism, and Sacred Attire

As the procession makes its way to Madam Weking, flag bearers lead the way, followed by male and female dancers in traditional regalia, alongside leaders of the Seng Khasi and community members. Setting the rhythm are the ‘Duhalias’, an all-male ensemble dressed in white wraparounds, turbans, and waistcoats, set the tempo with rhythmic drumbeats. The soulful strains of the ‘Tangmuri’ (double-reed conical-bore wind

instrument) and the resonant clash of cymbals create a mesmerising symphony, guiding the dancers’ movements.

Upon arrival at Madan Weiking, the dancers enter through the Eastern gate, one of the sacred entrances. In adherence to age-old customs, they circle the ground three times before commencing the dance, a ritual symbolising continuity, harmony, and the sacred bond between the Khasi people, their land, and the divine. The interplay of dance and music transforms the space into a living expression of faith, cultural pride, and spiritual resilience.

At the heart of Shad Suk Mynsiem lies a rich tapestry of traditions, reflected in its rituals, attire, and dance movements. Young unmarried women, embodying purity and grace, dance at the centre, moving with delicate, almost imperceptible steps, their arms resting gently at their sides and their gaze remaining lowered, a display of modesty and humility. Their hair is tied in a knot at the back, with a long tress flowing down. A crafted crown of silver or gold, symbolic of purity and virginity, rests atop their heads, adorned with the ‘Tiew Lasubon’, and to it is attached a delicate orchid that represents beauty and sanctity. Layers of exquisite silk garments drape over velvet, creating an aura of elegance. Their attire is further enriched by traditional jewellery—gold and coral bead necklaces, silver and gold chains, bracelets, and earrings—each piece imbued with cultural and spiritual significance.

The male dancers, embodying guardianship and strength, wear the ‘Jaiñspong’ (turban) and a finely woven ceremonial cloth (khor) adorned with gold and silver threads, embroidered with the image of a lion, symbolising divine authority and man’s role as protector and upholder of righteousness. They also wear the ‘Jaiñboh’, a silk wrap around adapted from the women’s dhara, along with a distinguished headpiece adorned with plumes of black and white cock’s feathers ‘U Thuïah’, signifying dignity and warrior-like responsibility. Each male dancer carries U Symphiah (hair-whisks) and a ceremonial sword, symbols of strength, honour, and the duty to safeguard the land, family, and traditions.

The dance itself unfolds in a rhythmic, circular pattern, guided by the beats of the ‘Ka Bom’ (traditional drum) and the melody of the ‘Tangmuri’ (double-reed conical-bore wind-instrument). It embodies the Khasi worldview of balance, where women represent purity and grace, while men symbolise protection and strength

Before the dance concludes, male dancers, paired in twos and wielding swords, perform the ‘Shad Mastieh’, a traditional warrior dance. As they exit the dancing ground, they make their way toward Seng Khasi Hall in Mawkhar, a procession known as ‘Bud Ksing’, where volunteers carry a traditional bamboo torch—a symbol of light amid darkness, signifying the heritage that has endured through mystical eras and generations, emerging into a new dawn.

As they journey back, the dancers continue their rhythmic movements, chanting a ‘Phawar’ (Ballad)—a four-line poem sung in harmony with the drummers’ beats and the melodies of the pipers. Behind them, a procession of people follows, marking the conclusion of the sacred dance and the return from ‘Madan Weiking’.

A Legacy of Faith and Resilience in a Changing World

In an era where globalization threatens to erode cultural identities, Shad Suk Mynsiem stands as a beacon of Khasi resilience. Unlike many indigenous traditions that are fading, this sacred festival continues to be embraced by the younger generation. Khasi youth take pride in donning traditional attire and stepping onto the dance arena, reaffirming their roots and cultural heritage.

However, the true challenge lies in safeguarding the sanctity of Shad Suk Mynsiem and ensuring it remains faithful to its origins. It is not merely a cultural showcase—it is a religious observance, deeply rooted in the spiritual traditions of the Khasi people. The Seng Khasi, as its custodian for over a century, has remained steadfast in protecting its sacred essence from reinterpretation or external influences that may distort its original purpose.

This dance holds profound religious significance, embodying the spiritual connection between heart and home in Khasi indigenous faith. At Madan Weiking, it symbolizes the sacred bond between mother and child, reflecting the Khasi worldview of balance, reverence, and continuity.

More than just a dance, Shad Suk Mynsiem is a declaration of faith, an affirmation of Khasi identity, and a testament to indigenous endurance. As the Seng Khasi marks 125 years of its establishment, this festival continues to uphold the strength of Khasi traditions, the resilience of its people, and their unwavering commitment to their faith.

In a world where many indigenous cultures struggle for recognition, Shad Suk Mynsiem reminds us that preserving one’s faith and heritage is not an act of resistance but an assertion of dignity and belonging.

“With each resounding drumbeat and every graceful step, the dancers carry forward a legacy of faith, resilience, and cultural endurance—an eternal tradition that must never fade.