A thali to remember: Chef Nambie wows Master Blaster Sachin with Garo spread

SHILLONG, April 6: Not every day does a homegrown chef from Meghalaya get to serve food to the Master Blaster himself—and fewer still can say he asked for a second serving. But for Chef Jessica Nambie Marak, that surreal moment came true when cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar relished her traditional Garo thali and came back for more.

“When he asked for another serving of the chicken-pumpkin curry, my heart just exploded,” Nambie recalled, squeaking with excitement in her conversation with The Shillong Times. “It told me that the flavours of my home had found a place in his heart, even if just for a meal.”

Tendulkar, who was on a private visit to Shillong, had the opportunity to try out an authentic spread of Garo cuisine at the Marriott during the ongoing Garo Food Festival, which runs until April 13. Known for her stint on MasterChef India and her passionate advocacy for Northeastern cuisine, Nambie put together a soulful thali featuring We’tepa (soft fish steamed in banana leaves), Kappa (a tangy meat curry infused with local herbs), and Do’o Gominda (a chicken-and-pumpkin curry rooted in Garo kitchens). The meal was rounded off with Pitha, a comforting sticky rice preparation.

Though the cricket icon was surrounded by people and pressed for time, his reaction was telling. “I didn’t get to hear much, but I saw his smile. And then, ten minutes later, he came a second order for the chicken-pumpkin curry,” she said, grinning. “That moment, I’ll never forget it.”

But it wasn’t just the food that left an impression. “He was so humble. I even asked for a selfie, and he guided me on how to click it properly. I mean—Sachin Tendulkar was helping me with a selfie! Everyone around me was in shock,” she laughed.

Nambie, who has been championing Northeastern cuisine on national and international platforms, believes such moments go beyond celebrity encounters; they help dismantle long-held stereotypes about the region’s food.

“People used to think our food was smelly or only about meat. But now, they are finally seeing the diversity, the herbs, the vegetables, and the clean, simple cooking style. And the best part is they are loving it.”

From MasterChef to curating food festivals in Delhi, and now sharing a piece of her kitchen with the cricket legend, 2025 has already been a dream run for Nambie.

“My Instagram and WhatsApp haven’t stopped buzzing,” she said. “Everyone’s calling me lucky. And you know what? I do feel lucky. But more than that, I feel proud—of my roots, my culture, and my food.”

She also recalled how, last month, she took over the official Instagram account of DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. And before that, she served chicken Kappa to none other than Javed Akhtar, who appreciated the dish. To her, these moments are proof that Meghalayan and Northeastern cuisine are finally shedding their negative stereotypes.