Centre sanctions research centre for Nagaland University

GUWAHATI, April 7: The Centre has sanctioned a research centre for Nagaland University to study indigenous knowledge systems of water management in agriculture and ethnic culinary practices among tribal communities of Nagaland.

The ‘Indian Knowledge Systems’ (IKS) Research Centre will explore knowledge on water conservation, storage and utilisation that are passed down from generation to generation and how they are linked to the social, cultural and ecological context of the region.

Welcoming the development, Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik, vice-chancellor, Nagaland University, said, “Nagaland, is home to diverse indigenous tribes, each with unique cultures and practices, including traditional water management systems and ethnic culinary. This traditional knowledge of water-managed systems in agriculture and ethnic cuisine among the tribal community of Nagaland will be a resource for documentation and dissemination for further adoption for sustainability.”

“Furthermore, based on the findings, the university can also make suggestions to the local communities on improving the system. Monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the existing system is vital for understanding its sustainability, profitability, societal impact and replicability, under the present scenario of climate change,” Prof. Patnaik said.

Traditional water management practices in the state are diverse and deeply rooted in the community’s culture. These include rainwater harvesting through ponds or wooden tanks, terracing for agricultural erosion control spring water management, and the use of bamboo to create pipes for long-distance water transportation. These practices are vital for both agriculture and the preservation of the environment.

The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) is an innovative cell under the Ministry of Education at AICTE, New Delhi. It works towards spreading the rich heritage of the country and traditional knowledge in the field of arts and literature, agriculture, basic sciences, engineering and technology, architecture, management and economics among other fields.