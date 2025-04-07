India’s northeastern region is a jewel, says German Ambassador Ackermann

Shillong/Guwahati, April 6: German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said that India’s northeast region is a jewel. The German envoy, who recently visited various tourism and important places of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, in a video post in the social media, said that travelling to the northeastern region of India was very rewarding for him. Ackermann said that he was impressed by the living root bridges of Meghalaya.

“When you stand on these living root bridges and you look down and you look up and you would feel you are part of the natural forest. You wouldn’t suspect that these bridges are not natural,” he said.

The German Ambassador said that it was interesting to talk to the local Khasi community people who have the skill to build these root bridges and how to work with the roots. The living root bridges are one of Meghalaya’s most beautiful tangible heritage sites. These sites have recently been added to the tentative UNESCO world heritage site list.

These bridges have been built for centuries by the indigenous people of the land (Khasis and the Jaintias). They have also been used by these people to cross the overflowing rivers during the monsoon season.

The German Ambassador recently visited Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The envoy visited the Bamboo Garden in Hong village. This was followed by a visit to ZPM Tapi Habung’s residence, where he witnessed the Myoko festival of the Apatani community, which is currently taking place in Hong.

During interactions, Gaon Burahs and Gaon Buris (village elders) and Gram Panchayat members explained to Ackermann the history of Myoko festival and the faith associated with it.

The German Ambassador had said that he was able to get a glimpse of the Apatani tribe’s traditional lifestyle by being part of the Myoko festival. He commended the fact that the Apatani tribe is still preserving their culture and traditions in this modern age. He also visited Seeh Lake and Seekhe Lake for bird-watching.

The Ambassador lauded the efforts of the local community in biodiversity preservation in the district. Ackermann was accorded a traditional welcome by a women self-help group at the Tarin Aquapark, the first integrated fish farm of India. Deputy Commissioner Vivekwhile welcoming him, apprised him of the integrated aqua park.

Before going to Arunachal Pradesh, the German Ambassador also visited Assam’s Deeporbeel (also spelled Deepor Beel and Dipor Bil) lake, which is located to the south-west of Guwahati city and is a permanent freshwater lake, in a former channel of the Brahmaputra River, to the south of the main river.

