MBoSE announces strict guidelines for re-evaluation

SHILLONG, April 6: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has decided to continue its system of re-evaluation of SSLC answer scripts while introducing strict guidelines to safeguard the integrity of the process.

As per a notification issued on Saturday, candidates will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, but are now prohibited from releasing photocopies of re-evaluated answer sheets to the press.

To ensure transparency, MBoSE has granted a window of five working days from the date of result declaration for students to apply for photocopies of their answer scripts. Applications beyond this period will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The Board has mandated that students requesting answer script copies must sign an undertaking pledging complete confidentiality. “Under no circumstances will the candidate reveal the photocopy to the press or take any action with intentions of maligning the Board,” the notification stated, adding that any breach of this undertaking will result in cancellation of the candidate’s examination, rendering their results null and void.

The notification also outlined the fees applicable: Rs 700 per subject for obtaining photocopies and Rs 1,500 per subject for re-evaluation of answer scripts.

Additionally, MBoSE clarified that any changes in marks resulting from re-evaluation will not alter the official merit list.

“Irrespective of the changes in marks which may likely affect the First Twenty Candidates in the Merit List and the Highest Marks declared in the final result, the First Twenty Candidates in the Merit List and the Highest Marks declared by the Board shall stand as announced during declaration of the results,” the notification confirmed.