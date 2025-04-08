Stalemate in Manchester: Derby ends in drab draw

MANCHESTER, April 7: Liverpool had a shock defeat on its march to the Premier League title — losing 3-2 at Fulham on Sunday.

At the other end of the standings, Southampton became the first team to be relegated from England’s top flight this season after a 3-1 loss to Tottenham.

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a dismal 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s loss meant it missed the chance to move 14 points clear of second-place Arsenal and a step closer to a record-equaling 20th English league title. A stunning first half from Fulham at Craven Cottage resulting in Arne Slot’s Liverpool lineup lose for only the second time in the league this season.

Disappointing derby

Manchester was once considered the capital of English football. Not anymore.

A miserable Manchester derby ended goalless at Old Trafford in a game that lacked intensity and entertainment.

“It’s a Manchester derby and it should have more blood, thunder, and risk, and courage involved in playing the game and trying to win the game than that,” Sky Sports commentator and former United captain Gary Neville said.

In a game of few clear chances, City’s Omar Marmoush and United’s Joshua Zirkzee went closest to scoring.

“I understand that … we are doing the worst season in (United’s) history. Manchester City won everything in the past, (but) this season is struggling. We are not in the best moments to give the best spectacle to every fan,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said. “When we are not fighting for the big things, of course it’s different.”

A troubled campaign for both the red and blue halves of the city is drawing to a close and there’s now the very real prospect of no Manchester representation in the Champions League next season for the first time since 1995-96.

United’s only realistic hope of qualifying is by winning the Europa League, having advanced to the quarterfinals.

City, which won European club football’s biggest prize in 2023, is facing a struggle to secure its place.

The top four in the league qualify automatically and England is in prime position to be handed a bonus fifth place for next year’s competition.

City is currently fifth — one point ahead of Aston Villa in sixth. Newcastle is seventh — two points behind City with two games in hand. It would move up to fifth with a win against Leicester on Monday.

“I’m not concerned about next season right now, I’m just concerned about recovery,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, and the next games against “Crystal Palace, Everton, Aston Villa and FA Cup semifinals.”

Foden abuse

Guardiola said United fans who chanted abuse about Phil Foden’s mother during the derby should be ashamed.

Offensive chants were directed at the City forward, which Guardiola condemned.

“(It was) a lack of class, but it’s not Man United, it’s the people,” he said afterward. “It’s lack of integrity, class and they should be ashamed.”

United fans protest

United fans staged their latest protest against the club’s ownership with a pre-arranged sit-in after the match.

Dissatisfied supporters staged a march ahead of the game against Arsenal last month, with thousands joining in.

The latest protest appeared less impactful. One banner called for the removal of American owners the Glazer family. (AP)