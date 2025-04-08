Tuesday, April 8, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages, tariffs at White House

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Washington, April 8: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House, focusing on the Gaza hostage crisis and US tariffs on Israeli goods.

In a brief Oval Office session open to reporters, Trump on Monday called the release of hostages held in Gaza a “top priority.” He expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations but provided no specific details. “We’re making progress,” Trump said.

“I believe we’ll see all the hostages home soon.” Netanyahu agreed, emphasising Israel’s commitment to securing the hostages’ freedom. They also addressed the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

While they announced no new agreements, both stressed the importance of reducing violence in the region, Xinhua news agency reported. Trump defended his recent 17 per cent tariff on imports from Israel, part of his broader trade policy affecting many economies. Netanyahu reportedly sought relief from these tariffs, highlighting Israel’s efforts to strengthen trade ties with the United States.

In 2024, the total goods trade between the two countries was an estimated at $37.0 billion, with US exports to Israel at $14.8 billion and imports from Israel at $ 22.2 billion, resulting in a $ 7.4 billion US trade deficit.

Netanyahu’s visit to the White House was arranged in a phone call last Thursday between the two leaders when Netanyahu raised the tariff issue, according to Israeli officials. The White House had initially planned a joint press conference but canceled it without explanation.

Instead, reporters asked questions during their brief access to the Oval Office meeting. Trump did not discuss any long-term plans for Gaza’s redevelopment during this meeting. His administration has previously proposed controversial ideas for the region, which have faced criticism from various groups.

The meeting highlighted the complex relationship between the United States and Israel, balancing security concerns with economic interests. Both leaders pledged to continue working closely on these issues.

IANS

Previous article
US, Pak hold first phone call to discuss counterterrorism cooperation
Next article
Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the late legendary...
Economy

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

New Delhi, April 8: The swift shift in global sentiment, high market volatility and fear of recession amid...
INTERNATIONAL

US, Pak hold first phone call to discuss counterterrorism cooperation

Islamabad, April 8: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq...
NATIONAL

Crown Prince of Dubai to arrive in India today for two-day visit

New Delhi, April 8: Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister...

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, April 8: The swift shift in global...

US, Pak hold first phone call to discuss counterterrorism cooperation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 8: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio...
Load more

Popular news

PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister...

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, April 8: The swift shift in global...

US, Pak hold first phone call to discuss counterterrorism cooperation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 8: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge