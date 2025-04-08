Tuesday, April 8, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

UK reports new Clade Ib mpox case, 4th since January

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

London, April 8: A confirmed human case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in northeast England, the fourth this year, acording to British health authorities. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the patient, diagnosed in March, had no known travel history or links with previously confirmed cases in Britain, Xinhua news agency reported.

All contacts have been followed up, and no further cases have been identified. The UKHSA is now working to determine how the patient caught the infection. All previous mpox cases in Britain have either travelled to an affected country or have a link to someone who had, the UKHSA said.

The UKHSA reported the last case of Clade Ib mpox in February. The latest is the ninth case of clade Ib mpox confirmed in England since October 2024. Clade Ia and Ib mpox will no longer be classified as high-consequence infectious diseases following a review of available evidence by the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens, the UKHSA confirmed last month.

“However, the decision should not be interpreted as Clade I mpox no longer being of any public health consequence,” the agency said. The disease is still a public health emergency of international concern as defined by the World Health Organization. Yet the “risk to the UK population from mpox remains low,” said Dr Gillian Armstrong, UKHSA Mpox Incident Director.

“The majority of people who have presented with symptoms report close physical contact, including massages, or sex prior to developing symptoms,” Armstrong added. Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions which can last two to four weeks.

It can also cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. Armstrong stated that regardless of travel history, people with the symptoms should get medical help immediately. Mpox is a viral disease identified as fever, rash, and lymphadenopathy — a condition that causes lymph nodes to swell or become abnormally shaped or sized. While it is a self-limiting disease and the mpox infection is mild for many, it can be severe for some, Armstrong noted.

IANS

Previous article
School job case: Crucial hearing in SC today on CBI probe against Bengal cabinet
Next article
HM Amit Shah in Kashmir, to hold security review meetings today

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the late legendary...
Economy

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

New Delhi, April 8: The swift shift in global sentiment, high market volatility and fear of recession amid...
NATIONAL

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages, tariffs at White House

Washington, April 8: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House,...
INTERNATIONAL

US, Pak hold first phone call to discuss counterterrorism cooperation

Islamabad, April 8: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister...

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, April 8: The swift shift in global...

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages, tariffs at White House

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 8: US President Donald Trump and Israeli...
Load more

Popular news

PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister...

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, April 8: The swift shift in global...

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages, tariffs at White House

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 8: US President Donald Trump and Israeli...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge