World Watch

3 killed as chopper crashes into sea off Japan

Tokyo, April 7: A medical transport helicopter fell into the sea in southwestern Japan, killing the patient and two other people, the Japan coast guard said. The pilot, Hiroshi Hamada, 66; Kazuto Yoshitake, a helicopter mechanic and a 28-year-old nurse, Sakura Kunitake, were rescued by the coast guard after they were found in the waters clinging to inflatable lifesavers. The three suffered hypothermia but were conscious, an official with the coast guard told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Yoshitake’s first name was initially given with a different spelling, but the coast guard corrected it later. The bodies of medical doctor, Kei Arakawa, 34; Mitsuki Motoishi, 86, the patient, and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter. (AP)

Two climbers missing in Annapurna avalanche

Kathmandu, April 7: Two Nepalese climbers went missing in an avalanche that occurred near the camp II of the Annapurna peak on Monday morning. They have been identified as Rima Sherpa and Nima Tashi Sherpa from Solukhumbu district, according to Seven Summit Trekking Agency’s manager Thaneshwor Guragain. Search was started as soon as the avalanche occurred. A helicopter from Kathmandu has been sent to assist in the search and rescue operation. (PTI)

Indian arrested with 9 kg hemp in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, April 7: An Indian national has been arrested from the airport here along with nearly nine kg of hemp, police said. The police on Sunday afternoon arrested Sandeep K. Unni, 28, as he landed with eight kilogrammes and 855 grams of narcotic drugs at Tribhuvan International Airport on board a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok.

A police official said he was arrested after the X-ray screening machine detected the hemp hidden in his baggage. (PTI)

Second child dies as US faces worst measles surge

Houston, April 7: A second unvaccinated child has died from measles in Texas, as the United States confronts its worst outbreak of the disease in more than 30 years. The school-aged child, with no underlying conditions, died from complications while hospitalised, according to the University Medical Center Health System in Lubbock, a leading regional hospital and teaching institution. The death follows another fatal pediatric case in Texas in February and an adult death in neighbouring New Mexico in early March. (AP)

Dubai Crown Prince to visit India

Dubai, April 7: Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will embark on a two-day official visit to India on Tuesday to deepen bilateral ties across key strategic sectors, it was announced on Monday. Sheikh Hamdan, also the deputy prime minister and defence minister, will hold talks with senior Indian officials to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen partnerships across various strategic sectors. (PTI)