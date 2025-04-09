India and Slovakia plan deeper cooperation, new initiatives during President Murmu’s landmark visit

Bratislava, April 9: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday held productive talks with Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava as both leaders reviewed various facets of India-Slovakia relations and agreed to work towards strengthening the bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.

During their one-to-one meeting and delegation-level talks, President Murmu and Pellegrini also discussed issues of shared global and regional interests. The participants in delegation-level talks from the Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State, Nimuben Bambhaniya as well as Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel, Sandhya Ray and senior officials.

The President appreciated the personal commitment and initiative of President Pellegrini towards strengthening bilateral relations as both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs – on cooperation in the field of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

“President Murmu noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia. She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production.

She invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from 1st to 4th May, 2025,” the President’s Secretariat posted on X. Earlier in the day, President Murmu was received by President Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava and accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour.

She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress. Addressing a joint press conference, President Murmu expressed her happiness to visit Slovakia and stressed that the bond between the two countries is rooted in mutual trust, democratic ideals, and a shared vision of global collaboration.

Emphasising the deep-rooted friendship, she further stated that both nations support each other at various international forums. She noted that on the economic front, trade relations between both countries continue to flourish and there has been a significant increase in trade and investment in recent years.

“The Indian diaspora in Slovakia is growing, contributing to people-to-people connect between the two nations,” said President Murmu. Extending gratitude, she added, “I take this opportunity to thank Slovakia for its unwavering support during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine”.

Welcoming President Murmu, Slovak President Pellegrini remarked that India and Slovakia continue to enjoy very friendly relations. The visit of President Murmu to Slovakia, he said, will strengthen the bilateral relations immensely.

He also extended Slovakia’s support to India’s bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. “India is one of the oldest civilizations, and that is why it has a major spiritual and cultural dimension to Slovakia. I appreciate the cooperation in the field of culture. Last year, old Indian texts Upanishads were translated into Slovak,” President Pellegrini mentioned.

Later, President Murmu also met the Speaker of National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi in Bratislava, congratulating him on his recent election as Speaker while reaffirming the high priority attached by India to the historic friendship between the two countries.

“President Murmu said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia. She noted that there has been a tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group in the National Council of Slovakia, and said that it would help promote exchange of knowledge and experience among our Parliamentarians,” the President’s Secretariat stated.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades. The two-day visit to Slovakia spotlights the importance India places on its bilateral relations with the Slovak Republic.

It is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation and new initiatives in various sectors, including defence, science and technology, and education. President Murmu will also engage with the Indian diaspora during these visits.

