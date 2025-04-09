Wednesday, April 9, 2025
NATIONAL

Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for a year, held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

GADAG, Karnataka April 9: A 55-year-old man, who allegedly raped his minor daughter for a year, has been arrested in Karnataka’s Gadag district on Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim, who was impregnated, has been admitted to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for treatment. According to the police, the man sexually assaulted his minor daughter repeatedly over a year at their residence. The accused took advantage of situations when no one else was home and the daughter was alone to commit the heinous crime. The accused had also threatened his daughter not to reveal the sexual assaults to anyone, threatening her with dire consequences. The police have arrested the accused and are conducting a DNA test. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge. Earlier too, the state recorded shocking crime instances. In January 2024, a 15-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Mandya district, committed suicide after discovering she was pregnant. The victim lived with her relatives, as her parents resided in the Kodagu district. In another shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl studying in the second class was raped by her Principal in August 2023 within the Varthur police station limits of Bengaluru. The Karnataka police arrested the accused principal. After committing the crime, the accused gave the girl a cake. When the girl returned home in the evening, she complained of a stomach ache to her parents. The girl’s parents took her to the hospital, where she revealed everything to her mother. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police, who registered a case under the provisions of the POCSO Act. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s data centre capacity set to surge 77 pc to reach 1.8 GW by 2027
Next article
RBI cuts inflation forecast to 4 per cent for 2025-26

Related articles

NATIONAL

Attempts to snatch others’ property, says Mamata Banerjee on Waqf Act

Kolkata, April 9:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched an indirect attack against the Union...
NATIONAL

26/11 attack survivor Devika Rotawan celebrates Rana’s extradition; demands death penalty

Mumbai, April 9: Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case, is being brought to...
NATIONAL

BSF jawan injured in IED blast along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 9: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast...
INTERNATIONAL

Tahawwur Rana’s extradition big success for India under PM Modi’s leadership, says Union Minister

New Delhi, April 9: The long-awaited extradition of Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Attempts to snatch others’ property, says Mamata Banerjee on Waqf Act

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 9:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

26/11 attack survivor Devika Rotawan celebrates Rana’s extradition; demands death penalty

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 9: Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the...

BSF jawan injured in IED blast along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, April 9: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan...
Load more

Popular news

Attempts to snatch others’ property, says Mamata Banerjee on Waqf Act

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 9:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

26/11 attack survivor Devika Rotawan celebrates Rana’s extradition; demands death penalty

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 9: Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the...

BSF jawan injured in IED blast along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, April 9: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge