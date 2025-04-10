Governor should nominate MDC, asserts Bindo

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: Veteran political leader Bindo Mathew Lanong has clarified that nominated Members of District Councils (MDCs) in the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) are, as a matter of constitutional practice, appointed by the Governor.

Recalling his own tenure as a nominated MDC since 2019, Lanong emphasised that it is both constitutionally and legally binding to uphold Paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. “Nominated members are normally appointed by the Governor of the State, while the rest are elected by the electorate in a 30-member House,” he stated.

Lanong also addressed recent remarks made by Rajya Sabha MP Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi, who advocated that the government should accept the nominated MDCs recommended by the respective Executive Committees (ECs) of the KHADC and JHADC. However, Lanong noted that Kharlukhi did not cite any specific rules to support his claim. “I would be failing in my duty as a veteran and former MDC if I did not step in to clarify this important issue,” Lanong added.

Earlier, Kharlukhi had told reporters that he believed the government should accept the recommendations of the district councils regarding nominated members. “Personally, I am of the view that the recommendation of the council should be accepted since it is an institution that receives its mandate from the people,” he said.

Kharlukhi made the statement amid reports that the state government is unlikely to accept the VPP-led KHADC Executive Committee’s recommendation for the lone nominated MDC post.

He asserted that, as per existing procedures, the name for a nominated MDC should be proposed by the council’s Executive Committee and forwarded to the state government. He added that the VPP and the NPP, which lead the ECs in the KHADC and JHADC respectively, are expected to put forward names for the post.

The Rajya Sabha MP also recalled past instances when the state government rejected recommendations made by council ECs. Citing an example, he said that the government had once declined the GHADC EC’s recommendation to appoint Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as a nominated member.