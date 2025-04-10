Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, a team of Indian safety and demolition engineers on Thursday conducted a comprehensive assessment of earthquake-affected sites in Mandalay and the capital city of Naypyidaw.

Additionally, a medical team from India including an orthopedic surgeon, assisted in the treatment of 70 patients injured during the devastating March 28 earthquake at a Naypyidaw Hospital. “Widening Operation Brahma.

After assessing 6 affected sites in Mandalay, the safety and demolition engineers team from India assessed 6 sites in Naypyidaw today. And an Orthopedic surgeon from our Medical team is assisting treatment of 70 patients at a Naypyidaw Hospital,” the Embassy of India in Yangon posted on X.

Earlier this week, Moe Aung, Myanmar’s National Security Advisor and Union Minister for the State Administration Council Chairman’s Office, received Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur.

During the meeting, the Myanmar minister expressed deep gratitude to India for its help and quick response to the powerful earthquake. They also exchanged views on security measures and bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Last week, Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman and Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visited the Indian Field Hospital treating 800 patients under Operation Brahma.

India has launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Acting as the ‘First Responder’ in times of crisis in its neighbourhood, India sent six aircraft and five naval ships to deliver 625 MT of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India’s condolences directly to Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India’s commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis.

On April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India’s ongoing efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar. The Senior General expressed his gratitude for India’s assistance efforts.

The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources, if required. On April 5, continuing with its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-ravaged Myanmar, India on Saturday delivered an additional 442 tonnes of food aid under ongoing ‘Operation Brahma’.

The consignment on board the Indian Navy Ship Gharial arrived at Myanmar’s Thilawa port and was formally handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

“Meeting the needs of affected people. A large 442 tonne consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port and was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein and team,” Embassy of India in Yangon posted on X.

