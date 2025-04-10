Thursday, April 10, 2025
Report highlights grim picture of human rights situation in turmoil-hit Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Dhaka, April 10: Over 23 people were killed and 733 injured in more than 97 incidents of political violence across Bangladesh last month, according to the latest report released by Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

Highlighting the grim picture of the human rights situation in the turmoil-hit nation, the HRSS report revealed that at least 40 incidents of “mob beating” took place across the country, killing 12 people and injuring 44 others in March.

Amid rising incidents of violence against women in the South Asian nation, at least 284 women and girls were also subjected to various forms of torture in the country, last month. Of them, 133 were rape victims, among whom 83 were aged below 18. A total of 30 women and girls were gang raped, and 102 were subjected to sexual harassment.

Besides, 20 women were killed in domestic violence, while 207 children were tortured, and 18 of them were killed, the report revealed. Seven workers were also killed and over 120 wounded in 21 incidents as several protests were held due to non-payment of dues and the closing down of factories.

Five workers died in workplace accidents last month, while an underage domestic help died due to torture by the employer, the report mentioned. The HRSS report highlighted that extortion, vengeance and establishing supremacy sparked violent political infighting, mainly between two groups of BNP activists.

The party activists were involved in 88 of the clashes, including 64 intra-party clashes. Similarly, National Citizen Party (NCP) men were involved in two intra-party clashes, injuring 10. Such incidents of growing political violence in Bangladesh left 502 others injured in March.

Adding to that, 17 people died in 64 clashes between rival factions of the BNP last month, the report stated. The report also highlighted that in similar incidents of violence among various political parties, one person was killed and 81 others injured in 10 clashes between BNP and Jamaat activists while two men were killed and 31 more wounded in three clashes between BNP and the newly-formed NCP.

It further added that 41 journalists faced torture and harassment last month in at least 29 incidents that left 23 of them injured. While collecting information, a female journalist was gang-raped in Dhaka. At the same time, incidents of violence against minority communities continue to rise since the Mumammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power in the country last August.

The report revealed that in March, at least three attacks on minority communities left two injured. Most of the attacks on minorities often go unreported due to threats, the report mentioned. Furthermore, police arrested at least 1,665 people, including 1,644 leaders and activists of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, the report detailed. IANS

