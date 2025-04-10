US hikes China tariff to 125 pc

Washington, April 9: Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent.

Trump posted on Truth Social that because “more than 75 Countries” had reached out to the US government for trade talks and have not retaliated in meaningful way “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, also effective immediately.” The 10 per cent tariff was the baseline rate for most nations that went into effect on Saturday. (AP)