MEGHALAYA

VPP calls out CM’s stand on guidebooks, seeks scrappage

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: The VPP on Wednesday strongly countered Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s justification for the CM IMPACT guidebooks initiative, asserting that the standard of examinations should not be lowered to the extent that they feel like no examinations at all.
“We have already said it should be scrapped,” said VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh. “If the CM IMPACT is only a model for students and the real questions are different, I’ll accept that. But questions are actually being set directly from the guidebook. In fact, not even one question should come from it.”
Myrboh emphasised that examination standards must remain robust and credible. “If our students performed well without a single question from those guidebooks, I would salute the Education department,” he added.
Chief Minister Sangma had earlier defended the CM IMPACT initiative amidst growing criticism, calling the record 87.10% SSLC pass percentage “one of the most fulfilling moments” of his tenure. Justifying the guidebooks, the CM said they were inspired by strategies used in high-stakes competitive exams such as the Civil Services, IIT, IIM, NEET, and GMAT, where students familiarise themselves with previous question formats. “We decided to give a question format to students so they could understand and relate to the questions better,” he said.
Sangma clarified that the guidebooks were intended only as preparatory tools. “These booklets won’t make them IAS officers. They still have to work hard,” he stated, adding that student success ultimately depends on their own effort. “Even with the booklets, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically learn everything.”
The CM IMPACT — Chief Minister’s Initiative to Maximize Pass Achievement and Classroom Triumph — was launched in 2024 as a targeted intervention to improve educational outcomes and reduce failure rates, especially through supplementary exams and support materials.
While the initiative has delivered record results, many educators remain concerned about an over-reliance on the guidebooks and its potential impact on academic standards.

