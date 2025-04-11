63.98 pc candidates pass Assam HSLC exam; Jorhat girl secures top spot

GUWAHATI, April 11: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examination on Friday morning, with 63.98 per cent candidates clearing the exam, which is a significant drop compared to last year’s pass percentage of 75.7 percent.

Amishi Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, topped the exam with 591 marks (98.50 percent); Saptarswa Bordoloi of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup (Metro) was placed second with 590 marks (98.33 percent); while Anirban Borgohain of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, secured the third position with 589 marks (98.17 percent).

Out of 4,29,449 registered students, 4,22,737 candidates had appeared for the exams, conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025.

Altogether, 89,041 candidates secured first division; 1,35,568 students were placed in second division while 45,862 students achieved third division.

According to official records, 22 results have been withheld, while 101 candidates were expelled during the examination process.

Among the top-five districts, Sivasagar has once again emerged as the top-performing district in HSLC 2025 with a pass percentage of 85.55; followed by Dibrugarh with a passe percentage of 81.10 percent; Dhemaji – 80.64 percent; Jorhat – 79.61% while Kamrup (Metro) secured a pass percentage of 78.79.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu appreciated the hard work and dedication put up by the toppers and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The education minister also appreciated the Assam State School Education Board and its entire team for the smooth and timely conduct of the HSLC Exam 2025.

“ASSEB has become the second board in the country to declare results swiftly — in just 36 days — after Bihar, which did so in 30 days. This prompt declaration will help save valuable academic time by facilitating HS (higher secondary) admissions immediately after the Bihu holidays,” Pegu said.

Area of concern

The minister however expressed concern that the pass percentage among Scheduled Castes (58.56 percent) and tea garden communities (51.89 percent) remained below the state average of 63.98 percent in HSLC 2025.

“In 2025–26, the education department will prioritise focused interventions in these two social sectors to bridge the learning gap and promote inclusive educational growth,” he said.

Pegu further referred to the gender gap in academic performance as 61.09 percent girls passed HSLC 2025, compared to 67.59 percent boys. “This gender gap in academic performance reinforces the importance of our flagship initiatives like the Banikanta Kakoti Award (scooty) and CM’s Nijut Moina Scheme — designed to encourage and empower girl students across Assam,” he said.