Friday, April 11, 2025
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Google lays off hundreds from Android, Pixel, Chrome teams: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 11: Tech giant Google has reportedly sacked hundreds of employees from its platforms and devices division — the team responsible for Android software, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. These layoffs came just months after Google had offered voluntary buyouts to employees in the same unit in January this year.

According to a report in The Information, a Google spokesperson confirmed that following the merger of its platforms and devices teams last year, the company has been working to operate more efficiently and with greater agility. “As part of this effort, it has implemented some job cuts in addition to the voluntary exit programme offered earlier,” the report added.

“Although the exact number of affected roles has not been disclosed, the move reflects Google’s broader strategy to streamline operations and reduce expenses,” said the company.

Like many other tech giants, the company has been reviewing its team structures in response to changing business needs and market conditions. This development comes at a time when several global companies, including Amazon, Intel, and Goldman Sachs, are also cutting jobs amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and global economic uncertainty.

According to earlier reports, Amazon is planning to slash around 14,000 managerial positions to save $3 billion annually, while Intel is preparing for a major restructuring after a significant financial loss in 2024. With AI adoption growing rapidly, companies are increasingly shifting focus towards cost optimisation and automation, leading to job reductions across various sectors.

An earlier report indicated that Goldman Sachs is also preparing for job cuts, with plans to reduce its workforce by 3-5 per cent following an annual performance review. Bank of America recently eliminated around 150 junior banker positions, though most affected employees have been offered roles outside investment banking. With uncertainty around global economic conditions, more firms may follow suit in the coming months.

IANS

Previous article
Ayushman Bharat upholds dignity of elderly: PM Modi in Varanasi
Next article
5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the North-Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association...
NATIONAL

Smartphones now India’s largest export commodity, total production hits Rs 5.24 lakh cr

New Delhi, April 11: Smartphones have now become India’s single largest export commodity, crossing an all-time high of...
INTERNATIONAL

5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

Yangon, April 11: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at about 10:59 a.m. local time on Friday,...
NATIONAL

Ayushman Bharat upholds dignity of elderly: PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi, April 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana not only guarantees free...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association...

Smartphones now India’s largest export commodity, total production hits Rs 5.24 lakh cr

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 11: Smartphones have now become India’s...

5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 11: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association...

Smartphones now India’s largest export commodity, total production hits Rs 5.24 lakh cr

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 11: Smartphones have now become India’s...

5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 11: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge