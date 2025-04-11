Friday, April 11, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Salman climbing trees at 59 is all the fitness inspiration you need

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 11: Salman Khan is a true fitness freak, and his latest Instagram post is proof. The 59-year-old was seen climbing a tree to pick out some fresh berries. The video showed Salman getting on a high branch of the tree, and shaking it so that the berries fall on the cloth placed beneath.

He looked as charming as ever in a black sleeveless T, blue shorts, and sports shoes. Shelling major fitness goals, Salman captioned the post, “Berry good for u” It must be noted that Salman was amongst the first few heroes in Bollywood who are credited with bringing in the six-pack trend in the industry.

He left everyone speechless with his shirtless performance in the “O O Jaane Jaana” song from his film “Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya”, opposite Kajol. However, Salman recently faced a lot of backlash as he looked unfit and unhealthy during some of his public appearances. Netizens claimed that age is finally getting to him as his bloated stomach became a topic of discussion among trolls.

Nevertheless, Salman looked extremely fit and active in his latest Instagram post. Work-wise, Salman was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss’ action entertainer “Sikandar”, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Released on 30 March 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, “Sikandar” failed to make an impact on the audience.

Up next, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed working with ‘chhota bhai’ Salman in an action film. Speaking during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘The Bhootnii’, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ actor said, “‘Saajan’ dekh li aapne, ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ dekh li, abhi dono mein ‘Tashan’ dekh lijiye (You have seen ‘Saajan’, you have seen ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, now you can see ‘Tashan’). I’m very excited for the movie. I’m also happy, ye soch ke ki main apne chote bhai ke sath kaam karunga 25 years ke baad (I’m very happy collaborating with my younger brother Salman after 25 years)”.

IANS

Previous article
US hails Rana’s extradition, says ‘long sought justice’ for 26/11 victims
Next article
India emerging as central hub for global technology development: Experts

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Back-to-back daylight bus robberies on Dhaka highway spark fear

Dhaka, April 11: Bangladesh continues to witness a surge in highway robberies as unidentified individuals on Friday hijacked...
INTERNATIONAL

US cannot act recklessly: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Beijing, April 11: The United States cannot act recklessly and the wheels of history cannot be reversed, Chinese...
NATIONAL

India, US likely to sign trade pact within 90-day tariff-pause period

New Delhi, April 11: The first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US is...
NATIONAL

Centre sets up Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk to assist exporters, importers

New Delhi, April 11: The Centre has operationalised a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ to assist the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh: Back-to-back daylight bus robberies on Dhaka highway spark fear

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 11: Bangladesh continues to witness a surge...

US cannot act recklessly: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, April 11: The United States cannot act recklessly...

India, US likely to sign trade pact within 90-day tariff-pause period

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 11: The first phase of the...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh: Back-to-back daylight bus robberies on Dhaka highway spark fear

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 11: Bangladesh continues to witness a surge...

US cannot act recklessly: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, April 11: The United States cannot act recklessly...

India, US likely to sign trade pact within 90-day tariff-pause period

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 11: The first phase of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge