Saturday, April 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

European countries vow billions in military support for Ukraine

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Brussels, April 11: European countries vowed on Friday to sends billions of dollars in further funding to help Ukraine keep fighting Russia’s invasion, as a US envoy pursued peace efforts in a trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing questions about the Kremlin’s willingness to stop the more than three-year war.
After chairing a meeting of Ukraine’s Western backers in Brussels, British Defence Secretary John Healey said that new pledges of military aid totalled over 21 billion euros (USD 24 billion), “a record boost in military funding for Ukraine, and we are also surging that support to the frontline fight”.
Healey gave no breakdown of that figure, and Ukraine has in the past complained that some countries repeat old offers at such pledging conferences or fail to deliver real arms and ammunition worth the money they promise.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said last week that Ukraine’s backers have provided around USD 21 billion so far in the first three months of this year.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday that more than USD 26 billion have been committed.
In Moscow, meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff was in Russia and would meet with Putin in St. Petersburg. Witkoff, who has been pressing the Kremlin to accept a truce, initially met with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, footage released by Russian media showed.
Russia holds off agreeing to ceasefire
Russian forces hold the advantage in Ukraine, with the war now in its fourth year. Ukraine has endorsed a US ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions.
The Russian delay in accepting Washington’s proposal has frustrated Trump and fuelled doubts about whether Russian President Putin really wants to stop the fighting while his bigger army has momentum on the battlefield.
Washington remains committed to securing a peace deal, even though four weeks have passed since it made its ceasefire proposals, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.
“It is a dynamic that will not be solved militarily. It is a meat grinder,” Bruce said Thursday about the war, adding that “nothing else can be discussed until the shooting and the killing stops.” (AP)

Previous article
Israeli army warns air force reservists who condemned war
Next article
UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

‘Education scam’-ni bidingo Ampareen-ni mol·molaniko HC hearing dakna a·bachenga

SHILLONG: 2008-2009 bilsio Meghalaya sorkarini Lower Primary skulna assistant teacher-rangko seokanio ong·gija dakani case-o an·tangni kosako matnanganirangko den·galchina gita...
INTERNATIONAL

Key person behind violent pro-monarchy protests in Nepal held

Kathmandu, April 11: Police on Friday arrested the main person behind the March 28 pro-monarchy protests in Nepal’s...
INTERNATIONAL

UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

Bangkok, April 11: Human rights experts for the United Nations are expressing urgent concern about ongoing military operations...
SPORTS

Meghalaya eves win nail-biting semifinal against Manipur

Shillong, April 11: Meghalaya held their nerve in the field to beat Manipur by 8 runs in an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Education scam’-ni bidingo Ampareen-ni mol·molaniko HC hearing dakna a·bachenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 2008-2009 bilsio Meghalaya sorkarini Lower Primary skulna assistant teacher-rangko...

Key person behind violent pro-monarchy protests in Nepal held

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, April 11: Police on Friday arrested the main...

UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 11: Human rights experts for the United...
Load more

Popular news

‘Education scam’-ni bidingo Ampareen-ni mol·molaniko HC hearing dakna a·bachenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 2008-2009 bilsio Meghalaya sorkarini Lower Primary skulna assistant teacher-rangko...

Key person behind violent pro-monarchy protests in Nepal held

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, April 11: Police on Friday arrested the main...

UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 11: Human rights experts for the United...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge