Saturday, April 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Key person behind violent pro-monarchy protests in Nepal held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Kathmandu, April 11: Police on Friday arrested the main person behind the March 28 pro-monarchy protests in Nepal’s capital that killed two persons.
Durga Prasai, who was involved in the violent protests of Tinkune, Kathmandu, was arrested from Jhapa district bordering India along with his bodyguard, Nepal Police said in a statement. The violent protests last month left two persons, including a photojournalist, dead and over 110 others injured.
Prasai was charged with state offence and organised crime. The Kathmandu District Court has given permission to the Nepal Police to keep Prasai in custody for 12 days for carrying out the necessary investigation.
According to media reports, Prasai was arrested in Assam by the local police there and handed over to Nepal Police, who brought him to Jhapa, where he was formally arrested. However, there being no extradition treaty currently effective between Nepal and India, Prasai’s arrest in Assam was not disclosed, the report said.
The police had earlier arrested more than five dozen people, including general secretary of the Rastriyia Prajatantra Party (RPP) Dhawal Shumsher Rana and vice-president Rabindra Mishra, for their involvement in the protests.
There have been a series of protests in Kathmandu and some other parts of the country by the pro-monarchists, including the RPP, demanding the reinstatement of monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state. (PTI)

Previous article
UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

‘Education scam’-ni bidingo Ampareen-ni mol·molaniko HC hearing dakna a·bachenga

SHILLONG: 2008-2009 bilsio Meghalaya sorkarini Lower Primary skulna assistant teacher-rangko seokanio ong·gija dakani case-o an·tangni kosako matnanganirangko den·galchina gita...
INTERNATIONAL

UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

Bangkok, April 11: Human rights experts for the United Nations are expressing urgent concern about ongoing military operations...
SPORTS

Meghalaya eves win nail-biting semifinal against Manipur

Shillong, April 11: Meghalaya held their nerve in the field to beat Manipur by 8 runs in an...
INTERNATIONAL

European countries vow billions in military support for Ukraine

Brussels, April 11: European countries vowed on Friday to sends billions of dollars in further funding to help...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Education scam’-ni bidingo Ampareen-ni mol·molaniko HC hearing dakna a·bachenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 2008-2009 bilsio Meghalaya sorkarini Lower Primary skulna assistant teacher-rangko...

UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 11: Human rights experts for the United...

Meghalaya eves win nail-biting semifinal against Manipur

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 11: Meghalaya held their nerve in the...
Load more

Popular news

‘Education scam’-ni bidingo Ampareen-ni mol·molaniko HC hearing dakna a·bachenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 2008-2009 bilsio Meghalaya sorkarini Lower Primary skulna assistant teacher-rangko...

UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar as earthquake relief faces big challenges

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 11: Human rights experts for the United...

Meghalaya eves win nail-biting semifinal against Manipur

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 11: Meghalaya held their nerve in the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge