Renowned Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia passes away; PM Modi condoles her demise

Ahmedabad, April 12: Eminent Kathak exponent and founder of the Kadamb Centre for Dance, Kumudini Lakhia, passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. A towering figure in Indian classical dance, Lakhia was living with her daughter, acclaimed dancer Maitreyi Hattangadi.

Lakhia was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day this year in recognition of her lifelong dedication to Kathak. She had earlier been awarded the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, along with several other prestigious honours throughout her illustrious career. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the dance legend, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji, who made a mark as an outstanding cultural icon.

Her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years.” “A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished.

Condolences to her family, students and admirers. Om Shanti,” he added. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed his grief, calling her “the pride of Gujarat and India in the field of classical art”.

“She trained many disciples in classical dance and exposed the glory of Kathak dance in the country and the world. May God grant peace to her soul and give strength to her relatives and countless disciples and admirers to bear this grief. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Lakhia was born in 1929. She began her career dancing with Ram Gopal and toured internationally, bringing Indian classical dance forms to global audiences. She later trained under maestros of the Jaipur Gharana and Pandit Shambhu Maharaj.

Over time, she evolved from a solo performer into a pioneering choreographer. After more than two decades of solo performances, in 1967, Lakhia established the Kadamb Centre for Dance in Ahmedabad. By 1973, she transitioned into full-time choreography, often innovating with group compositions that broke the traditional solo Kathak format.

Among her most celebrated choreographic works are Dhabkar (Pulse), Yugal (The Duet), and Atah Kim (Where Now?), the latter of which she presented at the Kathak Mahotsav in Delhi in 1980.

She also contributed as a choreographer to Muzaffar Ali’s acclaimed film ‘Umrao Jaan’ (1981) alongside Gopi Krishna. Lakhia mentored several prominent Kathak dancers, including Aditi Mangaldas, Vaishali Trivedi, Sandhya Desai, Daksha Sheth, Maulik Shah, Ishira Parikh, Prashant Shah, Urja Thakore, and Parul Shah, among many others.

