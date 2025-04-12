Unbeaten Diamond Harbour FC promoted to I-League

Saturday, April 12, 2025
Manjeri, April 11: Diamond Harbour FC became the first side to secure promotion to the I-League 2025-26 with a 2-1 win over Sports Academy Tirur here on Friday.
Pintu Mahata (61’) and Suprodip Hazra (79’) scored the goals for Diamond Harbour, striking on either side of Aqib Nawab’s 67th-minute penalty for the hosts.
Mahata opened the scoring with a crisp volley from 10 yards out. Hazra also struck a top-notch goal, finding the top corner with a right-footed half-volley.
The West Bengal side are now assured of a top-two finish in the 2024-25 I-League 2 season.Unbeaten after 14 matches, Diamond Harbour FC have taken the Indian third tier by storm, earning promotion with two matches to spare.
Having won the I-League 3 title earlier this season to qualify for I-League 2, Kibu Vicuña’s side now have the opportunity to add more silverware on April 19.
If Diamond Harbour get a point against second-placed Chanmari FC, they will be crowned the I-League 2 champions.League leaders Diamond Harbour are currently on 34 points with 10 wins and four draws.Chanmari are in second place on 30 points, while third-placed Sporting Clube de Goa, who suffered a shock 1-2 loss to relegation-battling NEROCA FC, have 25 points. The second and final promotion spot will be taken by either the Mizoram or Goa club.
As far as relegation from the I-League 2 is concerned, KLASA FC were the first team to be relegated after their 0-7 loss to FC Bengaluru United on Thursday. Fellow Manipur side TRAU FC are currently occupying the other relegation spot, five points behind city rivals NEROCA FC, with only two matches to go. (PTI)

