Saturday, April 12, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

UPI services suffer nationwide outage, NPCI cites ‘technical issues’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 12: Digital payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service suffered a nationwide outage on Saturday which affected millions of users. Digital services on several online payment platforms were disrupted, hindering local shopping, bill payments and business transactions.

According to the outage tracking platform Down Detector, there were 2,358 complaints by 1 pm. Most reported problems were for payments (81 per cent) and fund transfers (17 per cent). The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI services, said the disruptions were due to technical issues.

“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines,” the NPCI, shared in a post on social media platform X. “We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused,” it added. Major banking apps from SBI, ICICI, and HDFC were also affected, pointing to a broader issue within the UPI network infrastructure.

“UPI is down again. Good that I always carry cash. Cash is always King,” posted one affected user on X. “This is becoming way too frequent nowadays. First UPI goes down, then banks declare their own ‘downtime’ for UPI transactions,” another user wrote.

The UPI saw a 13.59 per cent increase (on-month) in transaction volume at 18.3 billion in the month of March, from 16.11 billion in February, as per the latest NPCI data. The month of March saw a record Rs 24.77 lakh crore worth UPI-based transactions, up 12.79 per cent from Rs 21.96 lakh crore in February.

On a daily basis, the UPI network recorded more than 590 million average transactions at Rs 79,910 crore daily transaction count, according to the NPCI data. On a year-on-year basis, the record-breaking UPI transactions of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March marked a 25 per cent surge in value and an impressive 36 per cent growth in volume, demonstrating the unstoppable momentum of India’s digital payments revolution. UPI saw strong growth in both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) payments.

IANS

Previous article
No one is alone in India: PM Modi to divyang man whose daughter got treatment under PM-JAY
Next article
Bengal govt allowing violence in the name of Waqf Act protests: Amit Malviya

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Earthquake measuring 5.8 occurs in Pakistan, tremors felt in J&K

Srinagar, April 12: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday with an epicentre in...
NATIONAL

Bengal govt allowing violence in the name of Waqf Act protests: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, April 12: BJP IT Cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya on...
NATIONAL

No one is alone in India: PM Modi to divyang man whose daughter got treatment under PM-JAY

Rajkot, April 12: A divyang (specially-abled) man from Rajkot, Vipul Pitroda, experienced a heartwarming moment when Prime Minister...
INTERNATIONAL

UN launches 275-mln-USD appeal for Myanmar’s earthquake response

United Nations, April 12: The United Nations and its partners launched an appeal worth $275 million to support...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Earthquake measuring 5.8 occurs in Pakistan, tremors felt in J&K

INTERNATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 12: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the...

Bengal govt allowing violence in the name of Waqf Act protests: Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 12: BJP IT Cell chief and the...

No one is alone in India: PM Modi to divyang man whose daughter got treatment under PM-JAY

NATIONAL 0
Rajkot, April 12: A divyang (specially-abled) man from Rajkot,...
Load more

Popular news

Earthquake measuring 5.8 occurs in Pakistan, tremors felt in J&K

INTERNATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 12: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the...

Bengal govt allowing violence in the name of Waqf Act protests: Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 12: BJP IT Cell chief and the...

No one is alone in India: PM Modi to divyang man whose daughter got treatment under PM-JAY

NATIONAL 0
Rajkot, April 12: A divyang (specially-abled) man from Rajkot,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge