Sunday, April 13, 2025
NATIONAL

Bengal govt’s measures to control unrest in Murshidabad not adequate: Calcutta HC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Kolkata, April 13: The measures, taken by the West Bengal government to control communal unrest in Murshidabad district during the last few days over protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turning violent, were not adequate, observed a special division bench of Calcutta High Court while ordering Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployment in the district till April 17.

“Although we have noted the stand of the state that it is making an endeavour to ensure co-existence of different communities in peace and harmony, the measures so far taken does not appear to be adequate,” read the copy of the order by the special division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury.

The division bench also observed that had the CAPF deployment been earlier, the situation would not have been so “grave” and “volatile”.

“The deployment of Central Armed Forces earlier could have de-escalated the situation, as it appears that adequate measures have not been taken in time,” the court said.

The division bench also clarified that the CAPF deployment is only for the purpose of facilitating the state administration to ensure the safety and security of the population in this state.

Stressing that the situation is “grave” and “volatile”, the division bench also stressed that there is an urgent need to take action against the culprits to arrest the atrocities committed on innocent citizens on a war footing.

“Constitutional Courts cannot be a mute spectator and embroil itself in technical defences when the safety and security of the people are in danger,” read the order copy.

Reminding that the duty of the court is to protect the citizen, the division bench observed that the citizen has the right to life, and it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the life and property of every citizen is secured.

“It is undeniable that there have been frequent instances of violence between communities at different parts in the state of West Bengal, and the disquieting situation prevailing till today cannot be ignored,” the court observed.

–IANS

Previous article
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday
Next article
‘Will continue to be PMK President’, Anbumani Ramadoss says amid ‘power struggle’ buzz

Related articles

NATIONAL

J&K ACB presents charge sheet against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah, 21 others

Srinagar, April 13 : J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced a charge sheet against 22 persons, including MP...
NATIONAL

Four killed in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, April 13 : Four people were killed when a car collided head-on with a government bus near...
NATIONAL

Karnataka caste census report says Muslim population is 18.08 pc, recommends 8 pc reservation

Bengaluru, April 13 : The controversial caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Congress-led...
NATIONAL

PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs

New Delhi, April 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the lives lost in the Jallianwala...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

J&K ACB presents charge sheet against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah, 21 others

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 13 : J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has...

Four killed in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 13 : Four people were killed when...

Karnataka caste census report says Muslim population is 18.08 pc, recommends 8 pc reservation

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 13 : The controversial caste census report...
Load more

Popular news

J&K ACB presents charge sheet against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah, 21 others

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 13 : J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has...

Four killed in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 13 : Four people were killed when...

Karnataka caste census report says Muslim population is 18.08 pc, recommends 8 pc reservation

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 13 : The controversial caste census report...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge