SPORTS

Salt-Kohli brace for Archer Test as RR, RCB eye win

Match starts at 3:30 pm

Jaipur, April 12: Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli will brace for a fiery showdown against thunderbolts from express pacer Jofra Archer as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to get back to winning ways in the IPL here on Sunday.
Both teams are heading into the contest smarting from defeats.
While RCB went down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets, RR were blown away by Gujarat Titans in a 58-run drubbing.RCB, with three wins from five matches, are placed in the top half of the table at fourth, while RR, with a win less in as many games, are languishing at number seven.
After copping the most expensive spell in IPL history on the opening night, British pacer Archer has managed to turn things around.Relentlessly bowling over 144 kph, the England speedster had batters gasping before knocking them over.
He delivered a match-defining spell of 3/25 against Punjab Kings, lighting up the game by shattering in-form batter Shreyas Iyer’s stumps with a 148.6 kph thunderbolt.He cranked it up to 152.3 kph against Gujarat Titans earlier this week, and sent back skipper Shubman Gill with a 147.7 kph in-swiger.
Come Saturday, Archer will be tasked with the responsibility of getting the crucial scalps of Kohli (186 runs) and fellow England teammate Salt (143 runs), a pairing that can take the game away in a matter of overs. (PTI)

Rohit faces spin test, Rahul up for Bumrah challenge
Pooran, Markram ensure easy win for LSG

