Sunday, April 13, 2025
NATIONAL

UPI faces 3rd outage in less than fortnight

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 12: UPI users across the country experienced transaction failures on Saturday as the popular payment system was down due to a technical glitch.
This is the third time in less than a fortnight that UPI witnessed outages impacting transactions. In the recent past, UPI outage was reported on March 26 and April 2.
According to the outage tracking platform Downdetector, a platform that monitors service disruptions based on user reports, complaints about UPI failures were being received after 11:30 am.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system developed and managed by the NPCI, an RBI-regulated entity.
NPCI acknowledged that users are facing partial transaction decline and it is working to resolve the issue.
“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused,” NPCI said in a post on X.
UPI is built over the IMPS infrastructure and allows you to instantly transfer money between two bank accounts.
The payment interface provides a transfer facility without any user charge. Users can transfer any amount of money at any time without incurring additional fees from NPCI.
It is also widely used for small payments at local shops, as there is no minimum transaction limit. Additionally, UPI offers a convenient AutoPay feature, which allows users to set up recurring payments for bills and subscriptions, making transactions seamless and hassle-free.
It is to be noted that transactions through UPI touched a record high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March, recording a growth of 12.7 per cent over the preceding month.
The UPI transaction value was Rs 21.96 lakh crore in February. (PTI)

Previous article
3 killed as Waqf Act protests spiral in WB
Next article
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

Related articles

NATIONAL

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking second on the poverty index, has secured the 10th...
NATIONAL

3 killed as Waqf Act protests spiral in WB

 CM says Act won't take effect in Bengal  High Court orders CAPF deployment KOLKATA, April 12: West Bengal Chief...
MEGHALAYA

BJP to dispel misinformation about Waqf Act in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 12: The BJP’s Meghalaya unit will organise workshops and awareness campaigns across the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

NATIONAL 0
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in...

Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking...

3 killed as Waqf Act protests spiral in WB

NATIONAL 0
 CM says Act won't take effect in Bengal  High...
Load more

Popular news

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

NATIONAL 0
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in...

Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking...

3 killed as Waqf Act protests spiral in WB

NATIONAL 0
 CM says Act won't take effect in Bengal  High...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge