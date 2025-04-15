Tuesday, April 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Displaced people at a relief camp after fleeing their homes amidst violence during anti-Waqf protests, in Malda, West Bengal, on Monday. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Previous article
People visit an exhibition organised on the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a wide range of activities. People travel not only for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya

By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of the KSU (Khasi Student’s Union), Shangpung, have demanded to...
EDITORIAL

High Court Judgement On Tree Felling

The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily on the State Forest Department for according permission to...
SPORTS

MCA names squad for NE U-14 tourney

Shillong, April 14: The Meghalaya Cricket Association today named its final 17-member squad for the 1st North East...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a...

Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of...

High Court Judgement On Tree Felling

EDITORIAL 0
The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily...
Load more

Popular news

Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a...

Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of...

High Court Judgement On Tree Felling

EDITORIAL 0
The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge