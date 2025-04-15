NATIONAL Displaced people at a relief camp after fleeing their homes amidst violence during anti-Waqf protests, in Malda, West Bengal, on Monday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: April 15, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articlePeople visit an exhibition organised on the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI) Related articles SPECIAL ARTICLE Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a wide range of activities. People travel not only for... SPECIAL ARTICLE Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of the KSU (Khasi Student’s Union), Shangpung, have demanded to... EDITORIAL High Court Judgement On Tree Felling The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily on the State Forest Department for according permission to... SPORTS MCA names squad for NE U-14 tourney Shillong, April 14: The Meghalaya Cricket Association today named its final 17-member squad for the 1st North East...