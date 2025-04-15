Manchester United lose to Newcastle and cannot avoid club low points tally

MANCHESTER, April 14: Andre Onana was left out of Sunday’s Premier League game against Newcastle following the goalkeeper’s latest high-profile errors for the club, but Manchester United still fell to a heavy loss.

With back-up keeper Altay Bayindir in the starting lineup at St. James’ Park, United went on to lose 4-1 — ensuring it will set the club’s worst-ever points total in the Premier League era.

Onana was dropped after being partially at fault for both goals in United’s 2-2 draw with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday. He was not even a substitute against Newcastle, with third-choice Tom Heaton on the bench.

“Sometimes, you have to push the player to play again, sometimes you have to let him disconnect a little bit,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said of the selection. “You have to manage everything, sometimes people just look at the physical aspect but the mental aspect is really, really important.

“It’s for just one game and we give Altay an opportunity, he deserves it also and then, again, tomorrow is a new life and we will prepare for the next one.”

United’s latest loss was its 11th in all competitions since Amorim took charge in November. It was the 20-time English champion’s 14th loss in the league this season.

Onana was a serial title winner with Ajax and joined United from Inter Milan for $57 million in 2023, but has endured an error-strewn time since that move.

Last year he admitted he had to protect his mental health after a series of costly mistakes.

His mistakes against Lyon came after former United player Nemanja Matic described him as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

He could have broken

my leg: Martinelli on

Norgaard tackle

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli accused Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard of a “nasty” challenge in their Premier League match on Saturday, saying he “could have broken my leg.”

Norgaard received a yellow card in the 28th minute for a scissor tackle on the Brazil international, who was running down the left wing.

Arsenal’s players and their manager, Mikel Arteta, were furious with Norgaard’s challenge.

“My opinion, in the moment — if my foot was on the (ground), he could break my leg,” Martinelli said.

“He said he didn’t mean it but still, you know, he could have broken my leg. For me, it was a red. I need to see it again to be sure, but for me it was nasty.”

The match finished 1-1 and one of the priorities for Arsenal was avoiding any injuries ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. Arsenal leads 3-0 from the first meeting at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. (AP)