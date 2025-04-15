Tuesday, April 15, 2025
SPORTS

Manchester United lose to Newcastle and cannot avoid club low points tally

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

MANCHESTER, April 14: Andre Onana was left out of Sunday’s Premier League game against Newcastle following the goalkeeper’s latest high-profile errors for the club, but Manchester United still fell to a heavy loss.
With back-up keeper Altay Bayindir in the starting lineup at St. James’ Park, United went on to lose 4-1 — ensuring it will set the club’s worst-ever points total in the Premier League era.
Onana was dropped after being partially at fault for both goals in United’s 2-2 draw with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday. He was not even a substitute against Newcastle, with third-choice Tom Heaton on the bench.
“Sometimes, you have to push the player to play again, sometimes you have to let him disconnect a little bit,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said of the selection. “You have to manage everything, sometimes people just look at the physical aspect but the mental aspect is really, really important.
“It’s for just one game and we give Altay an opportunity, he deserves it also and then, again, tomorrow is a new life and we will prepare for the next one.”
United’s latest loss was its 11th in all competitions since Amorim took charge in November. It was the 20-time English champion’s 14th loss in the league this season.
Onana was a serial title winner with Ajax and joined United from Inter Milan for $57 million in 2023, but has endured an error-strewn time since that move.
Last year he admitted he had to protect his mental health after a series of costly mistakes.
His mistakes against Lyon came after former United player Nemanja Matic described him as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.
He could have broken
my leg: Martinelli on
Norgaard tackle
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli accused Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard of a “nasty” challenge in their Premier League match on Saturday, saying he “could have broken my leg.”
Norgaard received a yellow card in the 28th minute for a scissor tackle on the Brazil international, who was running down the left wing.
Arsenal’s players and their manager, Mikel Arteta, were furious with Norgaard’s challenge.
“My opinion, in the moment — if my foot was on the (ground), he could break my leg,” Martinelli said.
“He said he didn’t mean it but still, you know, he could have broken my leg. For me, it was a red. I need to see it again to be sure, but for me it was nasty.”
The match finished 1-1 and one of the priorities for Arsenal was avoiding any injuries ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. Arsenal leads 3-0 from the first meeting at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. (AP)

Previous article
Boxing legend George Foreman to be honoured at Houston memorial service
Next article
Madrid eye epic Champions League comeback to progress

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a wide range of activities. People travel not only for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya

By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of the KSU (Khasi Student’s Union), Shangpung, have demanded to...
EDITORIAL

High Court Judgement On Tree Felling

The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily on the State Forest Department for according permission to...
SPORTS

MCA names squad for NE U-14 tourney

Shillong, April 14: The Meghalaya Cricket Association today named its final 17-member squad for the 1st North East...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a...

Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of...

High Court Judgement On Tree Felling

EDITORIAL 0
The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily...
Load more

Popular news

Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Zaman E. Tongper Tourism, as an industry, covers a...

Language as a Bridge: Healing the Divides in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Maworh Recently, there were reports that members of...

High Court Judgement On Tree Felling

EDITORIAL 0
The High Court of Meghalaya has come down heavily...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge