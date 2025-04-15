Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Proud to represent fellow weightlifters: Mirabai Chanu on being named IWLF Athletes’ Commission Chairperson

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 15:  Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu expressed heartfelt gratitude after being elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes’ Commission of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

Mirabai, one of India’s most decorated weightlifters, will be joined by Sathish Kumar, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who was named Vice-Chairperson of the Commission. Their term will last for four years, during which they will serve as a bridge between the athletes and the governing body.

“I express my immense gratitude to the Indian Weightlifting Federation for electing me as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the federation. I am extremely grateful to Sahdev Yadav Sir for showcasing faith in me. I also thank the committee members for unanimously voting for me,” said Mirabai Chanu.

“The opportunity to represent and uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters is a matter of great pride for me. I also wish to thank my coach Vijay Sir, for their constant support and guidance over the years. I pledge to take the responsibilities that come with the role seriously. I will work towards spreading the athletes’ voice and viewpoints across all key channels to ensure we can continue to dedicatedly focus on the sport without being distracted by external factors.”

The 29-year-old Chanu’s appointment is a significant moment in Indian weightlifting. Having brought global recognition to the country through her achievements — including a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 and a World Championship gold in 2017 — she brings unmatched experience and leadership to the Commission.

Her national records in the 49kg category, with best lifts of 88kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk, further testify to her legacy. Sathish, who lifted a combined 317kg to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, follows up on his 2014 triumph in Glasgow. His experience will be crucial as the IWLF looks to strengthen athlete representation and welfare.

IANS

