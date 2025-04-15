Rethinking the Khasi Definition of Tourism

By Zaman E. Tongper

Tourism, as an industry, covers a wide range of activities. People travel not only for leisure but also for business, education, medical treatment, religious reasons and more. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) defines tourism as “The activities of persons travelling to and staying in places outside their usual environment for not more than one consecutive year for leisure, business and other purposes” (UNWTO, 2021). The inclusion of “other purposes” in this definition clearly indicates that tourism is not confined to leisure alone but encompasses a broad spectrum of motivations. This reflects how dynamic and multifaceted tourism has become in today’s world.

The Traditional Khasi View: ‘Ka kam jngohkai pyrthei’

In Khasi culture, the term ‘Ka kam jngohkai pyrthei’ is often used to describe tourism. It focuses mainly on travel for enjoyment, visiting new places, taking a break from daily life and experiencing different environments. This traditional understanding is meaningful and still widely used. However, this leisure-centered definition raises a question: Does it fully capture the many reasons people travel today? Or is it time to update our understanding to include other kinds of travel?

If we continue to define tourism as ‘Ka kam jngohkai pyrthei’ (leisure travel), how do we address other types of tourism that are increasingly important today, such as medical, educational, agritourism, religious tourism, etc.?

A Broader Global Perspective

According to the UNWTO, tourism includes many types of travel such as for work, education, health, spirituality and more in addition to leisure. These forms of tourism have grown in importance over the years. For instance, medical tourism is increasing as people travel to get specific treatments. Educational tourism involves students or scholars traveling for learning experiences. Business tourism involves travel for meetings, conferences, or professional work. If we look at tourism only as leisure travel, we overlook these important groups of travelers. That means we also miss the chance to collect clear data on who is coming, why they’re coming and how they use local services. A broader understanding could help us see the full picture of tourist inflows, giving us better tools for planning and development.

More importantly, if such a comprehensive global definition is accepted locally, it could support the formulation of more inclusive tourism policies. These policies could address the needs of different traveler categories such as students, patients, professionals, spiritual seekers, leading to more targeted infrastructure, better services and increased opportunities for local communities.

A Personal Reflection: ‘Ka kam leit kam wan’

As someone who studied tourism over a decade ago, I’ve often thought about how tourism is defined in the Khasi context. I wondered whether ‘Ka kam jngohkai pyrthei’ still fully explains modern tourism. Over time, I started thinking of another phrase: ‘Ka kam leit kam wan na ki kam bapher bapher’, or simply, ‘Ka kam leit kam wan’, which means “the activity of going and coming for different purposes.”

This term feels broader and could include all forms of travel, not just for pleasure but also for business, studies, healthcare and more. While this isn’t an official term and I’m not a language expert, I believe it could start a meaningful conversation.

Some people I’ve spoken to agree that this wider view makes sense. Others feel the traditional term is still enough. Both sides have valid points. My aim is not to argue for one over the other but to suggest that we reflect on whether our current language captures the full reality of tourism today.

An Everyday Question

In the process of thinking through these ideas, I asked a friend whose background is not in tourism and she said this: “When it comes to educational tourism and medical tourism, I didn’t know such terms existed. Now, how are students’ part of educational tourism? Is it only because they move from one place to another for education? Suppose, like me, I go to Guwahati and study there but I hardly go out of the campus, so am I still a tourist, since I do not have any travelling activity once I’m on campus?”

Her question highlights an important gap in awareness. Educational tourism is often misunderstood and many don’t realize that travel for educational purposes such as study tours, student exchanges, academic events, even moving for higher education falls under the broader umbrella of tourism.

In technical terms, a person is considered a tourist if they travel to a place outside their usual environment for not more than one year, regardless of whether they move around much after arrival. So yes, even students who travel to a new city for studies, even if they mostly remain on campus, are counted as part of educational tourism because their presence impacts the local economy and infrastructure through accommodation, food, transport and other services. However, if their stay becomes long-term and routine, it may be better categorized as migration for education rather than tourism.

Why a Broader

Definition Matters

1. Better Economic Opportunities: When we recognize other forms of tourism such as medical, educational, or business tourism, we open doors to new industries. Medical tourists may use hospitals, educational tourists may attend schools or workshops and business travelers may use hotels and meeting spaces. This can bring in income and help local businesses grow (Connell, 2013).

2. More Accurate Data: If we broaden our definition, we can better understand who is visiting us and why. This can help local authorities and businesses plan more effectively. For example, knowing how many students or patients are coming in could shape services like transport, lodging and healthcare.

3. Cultural and Knowledge Exchange: Tourism isn’t just about money. When people travel for learning or spiritual growth, they bring new ideas and values. This can help communities learn from each other and grow together. Educational exchanges and cultural collaborations can benefit both locals and visitors (Ritchie, 1998).

4. Sustainable Development: The UNWTO promotes tourism that supports both people and the environment (UNWTO, 2017). By understanding all types of tourists, we can develop tourism in ways that are balanced and sustainable, supporting health services, schools, or eco-friendly businesses and not just hotels and resorts.

5. Stronger Infrastructure: Welcoming different types of tourists could lead to improving existing infrastructures like clinics, training centers, or business hubs. These would serve both tourists and the local community, improving quality of life and creating jobs (Baum, 2006).

The Risk of Staying Narrow

1. Missed Growth: Limiting tourism to leisure travel may prevent us from tapping into fast-growing sectors. We may miss the chance to serve students, patients, professionals, or pilgrims who could contribute to our economy and community life (World Travel & Tourism Council, 2019).

2. Lack of Facilities: If we don’t recognize other forms of tourism, we might not build the right facilities. For example, without acknowledging medical tourism, we might not invest in healthcare systems that serve both locals and visitors.

3. Falling Behind Global Trends: As the world’s understanding of tourism expands, we risk falling behind if we stick to a narrow view. To stay connected and competitive, we need to adapt to these changes (Mowforth & Munt, 2009).

A Call for Open Discussion

The purpose of this reflection is not to assert that one view is right and the other wrong but to encourage open dialogue. This reflection has stayed with me for many years and I don’t claim to have the final answer. I also understand that not everyone may see this as a pressing issue right now. But I believe it’s worth exploring.