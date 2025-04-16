National Nuggets

55-year-old man attacked, killed in Juhu

MUMBAI, April 15: A 55-year-old man was attacked with a log of wood and killed over a personal dispute in Juhu here, police said on Tuesday.The police have arrested the accused, Munna Gupta, for the attack.The victim, Babbu Mehatar, had a personal dispute with the accused, and there was a heated argument between the duo on the day of the incident.Gupta (55) attacked the victim with a log, rendering him unconscious, and a passerby alerted the police, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.The police zeroed in on the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area.During interrogation, Gupta confessed to the crime as the latter harassed him frequently. (PTI)

Joke between friends leads to spat, ends in killing

PUNE, April 15: A joke between friends ended in the murder of a 40-year-old man in Pardi area here, police said on Tuesday.Jitendra alias Jitu Raju Jaydev (40) was visiting a friend and their common friend Itwaridas Shivdas Manikpuri (35) was also present there, he said.While joking about hiding each other’s mobile phones, Manikpuri asked Jaydev to ‘return’ his phone. Jaydev said he did not have it. A heated argument followed and Jaydev slapped Manikpuri, the official said.Manikpuri left, telling Jaydev he would deal with him later. Some time later, as Jaydev was sitting on the footpath, Manikpuri returned with a stick and allegedly attacked him.On being alerted, officials rushed to the spot and took Jaydev to hospital where doctors declared him dead. (PTI)

4 detained for staging fake crime scene to create social media content

THANE, April 15: Police have detained four persons after they allegedly staged a “fake” crime scene in Navi Mumbai to create social media content and garner people’s attention, officials said on Tuesday.A white car was spotted in Sanpada area at around 8.45 pm on Monday, with a human hand visibly protruding from its trunk, an official from the Navi Mumbai crime branch said.A video and photograph of the same went viral on social media at night.Alarmed by the scene, a person alerted the Sanpada police, suspecting a possible abduction or murder.Acting swiftly, police teams tracked down the vehicle and detained its driver and three others for questioning. One of them runs a laptop shop and was preparing a reel along with others for his business promotion, the police said. (PTI)