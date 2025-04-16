Wednesday, April 16, 2025
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

55-year-old man attacked, killed in Juhu
MUMBAI, April 15: A 55-year-old man was attacked with a log of wood and killed over a personal dispute in Juhu here, police said on Tuesday.The police have arrested the accused, Munna Gupta, for the attack.The victim, Babbu Mehatar, had a personal dispute with the accused, and there was a heated argument between the duo on the day of the incident.Gupta (55) attacked the victim with a log, rendering him unconscious, and a passerby alerted the police, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.The police zeroed in on the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area.During interrogation, Gupta confessed to the crime as the latter harassed him frequently. (PTI)

Joke between friends leads to spat, ends in killing
PUNE, April 15: A joke between friends ended in the murder of a 40-year-old man in Pardi area here, police said on Tuesday.Jitendra alias Jitu Raju Jaydev (40) was visiting a friend and their common friend Itwaridas Shivdas Manikpuri (35) was also present there, he said.While joking about hiding each other’s mobile phones, Manikpuri asked Jaydev to ‘return’ his phone. Jaydev said he did not have it. A heated argument followed and Jaydev slapped Manikpuri, the official said.Manikpuri left, telling Jaydev he would deal with him later. Some time later, as Jaydev was sitting on the footpath, Manikpuri returned with a stick and allegedly attacked him.On being alerted, officials rushed to the spot and took Jaydev to hospital where doctors declared him dead. (PTI)

4 detained for staging fake crime scene to create social media content
THANE, April 15: Police have detained four persons after they allegedly staged a “fake” crime scene in Navi Mumbai to create social media content and garner people’s attention, officials said on Tuesday.A white car was spotted in Sanpada area at around 8.45 pm on Monday, with a human hand visibly protruding from its trunk, an official from the Navi Mumbai crime branch said.A video and photograph of the same went viral on social media at night.Alarmed by the scene, a person alerted the Sanpada police, suspecting a possible abduction or murder.Acting swiftly, police teams tracked down the vehicle and detained its driver and three others for questioning. One of them runs a laptop shop and was preparing a reel along with others for his business promotion, the police said. (PTI)

Previous article
Five of family killed, 11 injured as tempo carrying family collides with bus in UP

Related articles

SPORTS

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they beat...
SPORTS

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans that “anything is possible,” one day before the defending...
SALANTINI JANERA

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming segatani 80 percent gapna siengahaon, sanna bananirangko ra·na gita...
SPORTS

Bournemouth beat Fulham to end six-match winless run

London, April 15: Antoine Semenyo’s goal after just 53 seconds was enough for Bournemouth to beat Fulham and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total...

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans...

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming...
Load more

Popular news

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total...

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans...

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge