OP Jindal Global University and University of Evansville announce New Dual Degree Programme for Indian Psychology Students

By: Agencies

Sonipat, April 16: O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and the University of Evansville (UE) have ratified a dual degree programme. Organised by the JGU Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives, the programme was signed by both partners this week.

The new initiative enables students from the Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) to obtain two Bachelor’s degrees, in just four years, upon successful completion of the prescribed curriculum from both institutions.

Undergraduate students will complete their first two years at JSPC, focusing on foundational psychological concepts, before transferring to UE for advanced coursework and hands-on learning and training.

The dual degree programme provides JSPC students with: — An educational experience at a renowned international institution focused on the best principles and practices in the psychological sciences. — An integrated curriculum that ensures a seamless transition between institutes and alignment of degrees – i.e., students from JSPC will continue with their chosen degree (B.A. or B.Sc.) at UE. — Access to a broad range of courses, resources, and support services, preparing students for careers in various fields, including neuroscience and mental health. — Exposure to psychology within a unique cultural context, and the opportunity to develop social intelligence and cultural awareness, two valuable skills sought by employers in the global marketplace.

Prof. Derick H. Lindquist, Dean of JSPC, stated: “The opportunity to live and study in Indiana in the US offers JSPC students an excellent opportunity. They can immerse themselves in another culture while simultaneously gaining a unique educational experience that will prepare them for future employment or higher studies.”

Prof. Arpita Gupta, Dean of JSPC Internal Collaboration, concurred, said: “All JSPC students can benefit from the new dual degree programme, which will commence with our batch 2024 students.” Since 2021, JGU has been consistently ranked the top private university in India by the QS World University Rankings.

JSPC offers four-year degrees in B.A. (Hons.) and B.Sc. (Hons.) Psychology, providing a rich interdisciplinary education in the psychological sciences, combined with real-world experience via the completion of a rigorous and diverse internship programme. Located in Evansville, Indiana, UE is a private university founded in 1854.

It offers a liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on experiential learning. The Psychology Department offers both B.A. and B.S. Psychology degrees, emphasising faculty-led research and access to specialised labs. The department also offers a PsyD in Clinical Psychology, combining academic coursework with practical experience at an on-campus clinic and external placements.

IANS

Murshidabad violence: Net services restored in several places, prohibitory orders continue
IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants squad in Lucknow

