Thursday, April 17, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

A.R. Rahman reveals how news about his personal life affects his mental state

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 17: Music maestro A.R. Rahman, currently preparing for his ambitious “Wonderment” tour, has admitted that news and rumours about him do take a toll on his mental well-being.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, A.R. Rahman opened up about his preparation for the ‘Wonderment’ tour, the use of AI in music, his mental state, and much more. When asked, “Music requires a happy state of mind, do news and rumours about you that circulate everywhere affect you?”

Rahman replied, “I think every artist goes through this. Sometimes they are in a very, very sad state, and they have to do ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ or ‘Hamma Hamma’. You can’t say I’m not in the mood. They will go to somebody else. Sometimes you are very happy, and they want you to do the saddest song. You should be ready for it. In music, you have to be in a very neutral condition. You are almost like an actor. You are sad inside but you have to play happy.”

When further inquired , “But as an artist and as a human being, does it really affect you when you read so much about yourself.” Opening about it Rahman quipped, ‘It does, It does affect but it’s part of the game. The ups and downs.”

For the unversed, A.R. Rahman’s wife announced her divorce with him in the month of November 2024. Soon a social media post went viral accusing Rahman of having an extra-marital affair with one of his band members which led Rahman to issue a statement.

He also announced to take a legal action against those spreading defamatory news about him. Further during the conversation, A.R. also spoke about his health and shared a message with his fans stating “Thank you for all the love. Sorry to have scared you. The hospital gave something which went viral. I am here healthy with all your prayers and love. See you on the 3rd at D.Y. Patil stadium.” In the month of March, A.R. Rahman was admitted to the hospital in Chennai due to chest pain.

IANS

Previous article
CCPA issues notices to coaching centres for misleading ads
Next article
Robert Vadra’s questioning by ED: A timeline of land deal case

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books, has lauded the decision of...
NATIONAL

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics...
NATIONAL

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Thursday after a policeman...
NATIONAL

India’s travel and tourism sector headed to touch 10 pc of GDP soon

New Delhi, April 17: India’s travel and tourism sector, which currently contributes 7 per cent of the country's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of...

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West...
Load more

Popular news

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of...

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge