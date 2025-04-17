Thursday, April 17, 2025
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

DoNER Ministry facilitate in unlocking Manipur’s growth: Scindia

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Imphal, April 17: Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that he is confident that his ministry would serve as a proactive facilitator in unlocking new opportunities and accelerating Manipur’s growth and development.

Scindia, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a day’s visit and held a series of meetings with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing schemes and projects of the DoNER Ministry in Manipur.

Later, the DoNER minister in a series of posts on his X handle, said: “Assessed ongoing development schemes under the Ministry of DoNER and explored ways to further harness Manipur’s unique strengths in tourism, sports, handloom, and infrastructure development. Also reviewed the state’s comparative and competitive advantages to identify areas where Manipur can lead with innovation.”

He said that he is confident that the Ministry of DoNER would serve as a proactive facilitator in unlocking new opportunities and accelerating the state’s growth and development. Referring to his meeting with the Governor, the Union Minister said that he held valuable discussions and reaffirmed his resolve to advance Manipur’s development and empower its youth.

Scindia also chaired a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports and reviewed key development schemes. “We remain committed in supporting the state’s journey towards peace, development and youth empowerment,” he said in a separate post on ‘X’.

Expressing his joy at the picturesque beauty he witnessed during his flight journey to Manipur’s capital, Imphal. “When your flight takes the scenic route and surprises you with views like this… Loktak Lake and the valley of Manipur, what an incredible hidden gem. Grateful to have witnessed this beauty from above !” the Central minister stated in a separate post on the X handle.

The Ministry of DoNER has earlier constituted a High Level Task Force (HLTF) with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as its convener, DoNER Minister Scindia, Chief Ministers Conrad K. Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) as members.

The HLTF on investment promotion in the northeastern region was constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year at Agartala, Tripura. The Task Force has been constituted by the Ministry of DoNER in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal Governor rejects CM Mamata’s request to ‘avoid visiting Murshidabad for time being’

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bengal Governor rejects CM Mamata’s request to ‘avoid visiting Murshidabad for time being’

Kolkata, April 17: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has decided to leave for the communal violence-hit Murshidabad...
NATIONAL

Russia denies attacking warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical firm in Kyiv

New Delhi, April 17: Russia on Thursday denied Ukraine's allegations that its armed forces had attacked the facility...
NATIONAL

Regional connectivity projects suffer massively due to political uncertainty in Bangladesh

Dhaka, April 17: Several projects in Bangladesh aimed at enhancing trade and connectivity with neighbouring countries, including India,...
NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman says India will tackle global trade disruptions with agile policy, investments

Mumbai, April 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed confidence that India would tackle the challenge posed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bengal Governor rejects CM Mamata’s request to ‘avoid visiting Murshidabad for time being’

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose...

Russia denies attacking warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical firm in Kyiv

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Russia on Thursday denied Ukraine's...

Regional connectivity projects suffer massively due to political uncertainty in Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 17: Several projects in Bangladesh aimed at...
Load more

Popular news

Bengal Governor rejects CM Mamata’s request to ‘avoid visiting Murshidabad for time being’

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose...

Russia denies attacking warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical firm in Kyiv

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Russia on Thursday denied Ukraine's...

Regional connectivity projects suffer massively due to political uncertainty in Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 17: Several projects in Bangladesh aimed at...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge