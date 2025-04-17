DoNER Ministry facilitate in unlocking Manipur’s growth: Scindia

Imphal, April 17: Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that he is confident that his ministry would serve as a proactive facilitator in unlocking new opportunities and accelerating Manipur’s growth and development.

Scindia, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a day’s visit and held a series of meetings with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing schemes and projects of the DoNER Ministry in Manipur.

Later, the DoNER minister in a series of posts on his X handle, said: “Assessed ongoing development schemes under the Ministry of DoNER and explored ways to further harness Manipur’s unique strengths in tourism, sports, handloom, and infrastructure development. Also reviewed the state’s comparative and competitive advantages to identify areas where Manipur can lead with innovation.”

He said that he is confident that the Ministry of DoNER would serve as a proactive facilitator in unlocking new opportunities and accelerating the state’s growth and development. Referring to his meeting with the Governor, the Union Minister said that he held valuable discussions and reaffirmed his resolve to advance Manipur’s development and empower its youth.

Scindia also chaired a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports and reviewed key development schemes. “We remain committed in supporting the state’s journey towards peace, development and youth empowerment,” he said in a separate post on ‘X’.

Expressing his joy at the picturesque beauty he witnessed during his flight journey to Manipur’s capital, Imphal. “When your flight takes the scenic route and surprises you with views like this… Loktak Lake and the valley of Manipur, what an incredible hidden gem. Grateful to have witnessed this beauty from above !” the Central minister stated in a separate post on the X handle.

The Ministry of DoNER has earlier constituted a High Level Task Force (HLTF) with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as its convener, DoNER Minister Scindia, Chief Ministers Conrad K. Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) as members.

The HLTF on investment promotion in the northeastern region was constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year at Agartala, Tripura. The Task Force has been constituted by the Ministry of DoNER in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.

IANS