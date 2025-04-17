Thursday, April 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Nuggets

GSU launches campaign in EGH for safe Easter Monday celebrations
WILLIAMNAGAR, April 16: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Eastern Zone, Williamnagar, has launched a district-wide awareness campaign ahead of the upcoming Easter Monday picnic celebrations. According to the GSU, the initiative is aimed at promoting peaceful and safe festivities while drawing attention to illegal toll collection on public roads. According to the GSU, in recent years, Easter Monday celebrations in East Garo Hills have been marred by tragic incidents such as road accidents, drunken brawls and drownings. With this campaign, the GSU has urged the public to celebrate responsibly, remain alert and uphold the law. In a statement, the GSU flagged concern over widespread illegal collection of tolls from vehicles transporting goods like arecanuts, brooms, ginger and livestock. The GSU contended that such unauthorised activities are reportedly carried out in the name of NGOs, Nokma Councils, municipal authorities and other self-styled bodies. Condemning such practice, GSU Eastern Zone president, Goera R. Sangma, said, “Such illegal tolls not only burden transporters and traders but also lead to increased market prices, ultimately affecting ordinary consumers. Worse, it encourages a culture of easy unlawful earning among youth.” It may be mentioned that the GSU, as part of its campaign, will visit key locations known for such toll collections to engage with the public and raise awareness. A consultative meeting with the Pick-Up Association and the Nokma Council is also being planned to explore a lawful, community-based solution. The GSU has submitted a formal letter to East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, requesting strict action against individuals or groups involved in obstructing vehicles and extorting money.

