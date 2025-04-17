Thursday, April 17, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress urges CM to ban pornography websites

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, April 17: Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has exhorted upon the state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take urgent and appropriate steps to block access to pornography websites within the state of Meghalaya in view of the “increasing incidents of sexual violence, particularly involving young children, across our state.”

The state women Congress wing in a memorandum signed by Joplyn Scott Shylla, President, Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress and sent to the Chief Minister stated, “There is growing evidence and public concern that the easy accessibility of pornographic content online is adversely impacting the minds of impressionable youth, leading to deviant behaviour and, tragically, contributing to heinous acts such as rape and sexual assault against minors.”

“As an organization committed to the welfare and protection of women and children, we earnestly request your esteemed office to take immediate steps to:

  1. Block access to pornography websites within the state of Meghalaya.
  2. Strengthen cyber surveillance and implement stricter regulations on internet content.
  3. Collaborate with ISPs and law enforcement agencies to ensure enforcement of the ban.
  4. Launch awareness campaigns in schools and communities about digital safety, respect, and the consequences of such criminal actions.

“We believe that by addressing the influence of harmful online content, we can protect our children and build a safer, more responsible society.

“We hope you will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. We are confident in your leadership and your commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Meghalaya, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

 

 

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
Next article
Waqf Board not religious but administrative body: Jagdambika Pal on inclusion of non-Muslims as members

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books, has lauded the decision of...
NATIONAL

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics...
NATIONAL

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Thursday after a policeman...
NATIONAL

India’s travel and tourism sector headed to touch 10 pc of GDP soon

New Delhi, April 17: India’s travel and tourism sector, which currently contributes 7 per cent of the country's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of...

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West...
Load more

Popular news

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of...

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge