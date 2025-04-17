Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress urges CM to ban pornography websites

Shillong, April 17: Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has exhorted upon the state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take urgent and appropriate steps to block access to pornography websites within the state of Meghalaya in view of the “increasing incidents of sexual violence, particularly involving young children, across our state.”

The state women Congress wing in a memorandum signed by Joplyn Scott Shylla, President, Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress and sent to the Chief Minister stated, “There is growing evidence and public concern that the easy accessibility of pornographic content online is adversely impacting the minds of impressionable youth, leading to deviant behaviour and, tragically, contributing to heinous acts such as rape and sexual assault against minors.”

“As an organization committed to the welfare and protection of women and children, we earnestly request your esteemed office to take immediate steps to:

Block access to pornography websites within the state of Meghalaya. Strengthen cyber surveillance and implement stricter regulations on internet content. Collaborate with ISPs and law enforcement agencies to ensure enforcement of the ban. Launch awareness campaigns in schools and communities about digital safety, respect, and the consequences of such criminal actions.

“We believe that by addressing the influence of harmful online content, we can protect our children and build a safer, more responsible society.

“We hope you will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. We are confident in your leadership and your commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Meghalaya, especially the most vulnerable among us.”