Thursday, April 17, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Sanjay Dutt points to difference in working culture in Bollywood over decades

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 17: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Bhootnii’, has pointed out the difference in work culture of the film industry over the decades. The actor recently spoke about his co-actors in the film, and how things have changed for the actors of the younger generation.

He said,”The young stars in the film are all extremely talented and they have been cast because they nailed the audition. Of course, there is a big difference between then and now. Today’s stars have the advantage of having a bound script with their dialogues being given to them much in advance”.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyouncik and Aasif Khan. He further mentioned, “We didn’t have that luxury. Today the industry functions very differently. Actors have a lot of advantages whether it’s resting in vanity vans between shots or having an entourage which caters to every need, we worked very differently”.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had confirmed working with his brother from another mother, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the trailer launch of ‘The Bhootnii’. The actor also mentioned that the film will be an action entertainer.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘The Bhootnii’ had recently unveiled the first track from the movie titled ‘Mahakal Mahakali’ that has perfectly resonated with the audiences. ‘The Bhootnii’ is a horror action-comedy. Its release date was recently changed.

The film is presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. A Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt. A Zee Studio Worldwide release, the highly anticipated movie will now release on May 1, 2025 in theatres.

IANS

Previous article
Operation Brahma: Quake-hit Myanmar continues to receive relief aid from India
Next article
Sensex surges over 1,500 points, Nifty Bank at near all-time high

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cong will amend Waqf Act as per needs, expectations of Muslims: Rashid Alvi

New Delhi, April 17: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Thursday said that if the Congress returns to...
NATIONAL

‘How come a category beyond law has secured immunity’, VP Dhankhar raises questions in judges cash row case

New Delhi, April 17: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed dismay at the turn of events following...
Economy

Sensex surges over 1,500 points, Nifty Bank at near all-time high

Mumbai, April 17: Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on Thursday, extending their winning run for the fourth...
INTERNATIONAL

Operation Brahma: Quake-hit Myanmar continues to receive relief aid from India

Yangon, April 17: Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, India has sent an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong will amend Waqf Act as per needs, expectations of Muslims: Rashid Alvi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi...

‘How come a category beyond law has secured immunity’, VP Dhankhar raises questions in judges cash row case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...

Sensex surges over 1,500 points, Nifty Bank at near all-time high

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 17: Indian stock markets ended sharply higher...
Load more

Popular news

Cong will amend Waqf Act as per needs, expectations of Muslims: Rashid Alvi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi...

‘How come a category beyond law has secured immunity’, VP Dhankhar raises questions in judges cash row case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on...

Sensex surges over 1,500 points, Nifty Bank at near all-time high

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 17: Indian stock markets ended sharply higher...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge